Jassie Gill Reacts to Diljit Dosanjh's Coachella Act, Says 'Paaji Showed Punjabis Aren't Comedians'

Dilji Dosanjh created history over the weekend as he became the first Punjabi artist to debut at the Coachella music festival in Indio, California. Diljit’s close friend and fellow actor and singer Jassie Gill, who’s awaiting the release of his next film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, recently spoke about how Diljit has changed the perception of Punjabi actors in Bollywood.

In an interview with Mid-day, the singer-actor shared, “We used to talk about this in Punjab. Earlier in Bollywood, Sardars were shown as comedians. Their look was not even authentic, especially the way they wore turbans. We are thankful to Diljit paaji for changing this. He showed people that Punjabis aren’t comedians, that they are stylish [and created awareness] about the kind of work they do."

Earlier, during a conversation with News18, Jassie had expressed his excitement on seeing Diljit perform at Coachella. “Diljit paaji performing at Coachella is a moment of immense pride for all of us Punjabis. I have been watching his videos since yesterday. And they are giving me goosebumps. His performances were so good!"

Advertisement

He added, “Coachella is such a big platform. He’s the first Punjabi to perform there. He has already made us proud over the years with his work and this has just added on to that. I am genuinely happy for him. I send my heartiest congratulations to him."

Speaking of Jassie’s Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, the film helmed by Farhad Samji, is slated to release on April 21, on the occasion of Eid. The film also stars Shehnaaz Gill, Venkatesh Daggubati, Jagapathi Babu, Bhumika Chawla, Vijender Singh, Abhimanyu Singh, Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam, and Vinali Bhatnagar in pivotal roles. The movie headlined by Salman Khan boasts of a lot of action, romance and family drama.

Jassie made his film debut in the Punjabi comedy Mrs & Mrs 420. He went on to make his Bollywood debut in 2018 with Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi alongside Sonakshi Sinha and rose to fame with the Kangana Ranaut starrer Panga.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Entertainment News here