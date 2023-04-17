Jassie Gill Praises Diljit Dosanjh's Coachella Performance, Hopes to Perform There Too | Exclusive

Actor and singer Diljit Dosanjh created history as he became the first Punjabi to perform at the Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival, which is one of the biggest and most popular live music events in the world. Videos of him performing there have taken the internet by storm. Celebrities like Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Arjun Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, and Kriti Sanon, among many others, took to their social media and shared glimpses of his performances from the festival. Globally renowned DJ Diplo also shared a video of himself grooving to Diljit performing to Patiala Peg.

Now, Punjabi actor and musician, Jassie Gill, one of his contemporaries, exclusively speaks to News18 and expresses his joy over Diljit taking over the stage at Coachella and making Punjabis across the globe proud. He says, “Diljit paaji performing at Coachella is a moment of immense pride for all of us Punjabis. I have been watching his videos since yesterday. And they are giving me goosebumps. His performances were so good!"

Overwhelmed with the episode that has made many heads turn and left many in awe, Jassie congratulates Diljit and shares, “Coachella is such a big platform. He’s the first Punjabi to perform there. He has already made us proud over the years with his work and this has just added on to that. I am genuinely happy for him. I send my heartiest congratulations to him."

What also captured the attention of many is the fact that Diljit chose to croon stay close to his roots and present his culture with gusto by singing Punjabi songs. Jassie lauds this trail blazed by Diljit and adds that he would also love to perform at Coachella someday. “I wish I get to perform there as well. To be very honest, I had no idea about this music festival earlier. I got to know about it through him. He told on stage that now that Punjabis have arrived on the world stage, they aren’t going to leave anytime soon. I am sure more and more Punjabis will perform there in the coming years," says the Panga (2020) and Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi (2018) actor.

Diljit also performed some of his most popular tracks like Lemonade. Dressed in a black kurta, Tehmat and turban, he was part of the first weekend’s day two lineup, which included appearances by international music icons like BLACKPINK, Labrinth, Charli XCX and Kid Laroi.

On the work front, Jassie is gearing up for the release of superstar Salman Khan’s Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, which marks his fourth outing in Bollywood. Diljit, on the other hand, has joined the cast of filmmakers Rhea Kapoor’s Crew, co-starring Kareena, Kriti and Tabu.

