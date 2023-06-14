Javed Akhtar Recalls Writing This Song In Under 10 Minutes: 'I Was Drunk' 

Javed Akhtar, the celebrated lyricist and storyteller, captivated the audience at a recent FICCI event in Kolkata with an intriguing revelation. Despite his well-established reputation for crafting timeless songs spanning multiple decades, Javed Akhtar amazed attendees by recounting an extraordinary experience. He shared a remarkable incident when he composed a song under 10 minutes and this impromptu creation, against all odds, went on to achieve iconic status.

“I have written a handful of songs in under 10 minutes. After Silsila, Yash Chopra’s fourth assistant came to me and requested that I write the songs for his film. Of course, he didn’t have any money, but I agreed. I wrote the songs, but because I was working for free, one remained incomplete. That poor guy would come over every evening and ask for the song, and in those days, I used to drink," he revealed.