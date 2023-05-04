Javed Akhtar Says He Was ‘Humiliated’ After Kangana Ranaut Claimed He 'Threatened' Her

In a big development in Javed Akhtar’s defamation case against Kangana Ranaut, the lyricist has now reportedly informed a magistrate court that he was ‘humiliated’ and ’embarrassed’ by the actress’ claims. Akhtar mentioned that in February 2020, Kangana had given an interview to a film magazine where she claimed that he had threatened to sabotage her career. The lyricist further claimed that Kangana had later also ‘improvised’ her statement saying ‘as everyone was speaking about suicide, she said all this’.

“But a few months later, a young actor, Sushant Singh Rajput, committed suicide and this had become a talking point in the media. In the magazine interview, she only said I had threatened her, but I did not react to it. She had not said that I threatened her by saying that she would have to commit suicide. But in a television interview in July 2020 she improvised and as everyone was speaking about suicide, she said all this," Javed Akhtar said in court as quoted by India Today.

“This was not earlier. Suicide had become a buzz word after Sushant Singh Rajput’s death and she used it to make an allegation that I was from some suicide brigade and that I was forcing her to commit suicide. If it was so, she would have mentioned it in her first statement in the magazine," the lyricist added.

Javed Akhtar also mentioned that he would have ‘forgotten’ the televised interview but he was unable to because ‘many people had an extreme reaction to it’. He further claimed that he even received calls from people in Lucknow saying they didn’t expect this from him. Talking about the interview, Akhtar further mentioned that he was ‘under tremendous pressure’ and said, “I was feeling humiliated. People did not let me forget it, and it was getting bigger and more and more embarrassing, so I had to file this complaint."

For the unversed, Javed Akhtar had filed a complaint against Ranaut in 2020 claiming that the actress’ interview defamed him. Kangana had claimed that her interaction with the lyricist was amid her public war of words with Hrithik Roshan.

