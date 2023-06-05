Javed Sheikh Brutally Slammed By Pak Fans After He Revealed His Fee For Shah Rukh Khan’s Om Shanti Om

Pakistani actor Javed Sheikh who played Shah Rukh Khan’s on-screen father in the 2007 hit movie Om Shanti Om recently revealed his remuneration during an interview. His answer didn’t really sit well with a few of his countrymen. During an interview, the veteran actor revealed that he charged only Re 1 to work with Shah Rukh Khan and Farah Khan.

In an interview with Gloss Etc, Javed was asked about his experience working on the Farah Khan film. After being finalised for the film, there was a discussion about his fee. He shared, “Their manager came to me, and said they needed to sign the contract. I said, ‘Yes’. ‘What will be your fee?’ I said I won’t take any money."

He explained, “The thing is that firstly it’s a matter of honour for me that I am playing Shah Rukh’s father in his biggest film ever. India has so many actors. You choose anyone and they will be ready to take on this role. But Shah Rukh and Farah Khan choosing me is a thing of honour for me. That’s why, because of Farah and Shah Rukh, I will not take any money."

Reportedly, the manager then refused to listen and said it was against the rules. After having a long discussion about it, Javed finally suggested, “You go and tell Shah Rukh I will take just one rupee. I’m not joking." Then, the film’s team decided how much Javed should be paid. “When they sent me the first cheque, it was shocking itself."

Netizens have now expressed their disappointment with his take. According to a news portal Reviewit.pk, one of them wrote, ‘This is what you call not having any self-respect’. Another comment read, ‘That’s again showing them how little we are and you are our superior.’ ‘Very unprofessional,’ read another one.

Back in 2007, Farah Khan’s Om Shanti Om turned out to be one of the biggest blockbusters in the history of Indian cinema. The movie also marked the debut of actress Deepika Padukone. Helmed by Farah Khan, the movie also starred Arjun Rampal in a negative role.