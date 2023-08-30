Jawan Advance Bookings Open In Select Theatres in Mumbai, Ticket Price Goes Upto Rs 1850

The advance bookings for Jawan have begun in India today. Earlier today, select multiplexes in Mumbai enabled the option for online booking of tickets via BookMyShow. PVR Icon (Lower Parel), PVR Luxe (Lower Parel) and PVR Infiniti (Malad) are among them. Thanks to the massive buzz and anticipation surrounding the Shah Rukh Khan starring actioner, many seats in these plexes have already been booked. Options for watching the film in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu and in both 2D and IMAX are available in these multiplexes. Moreover, more than 333K people have shown their interest in catching the film as shown in the BookMyShow website.

While tickets start at Rs 250 for the morning show, the night shows for the 2D IMAX costs about Rs 1,850 (sans taxes).

According to Sacnilk Entertainment, Jawan had already sold about 10430 tickets worth $161.40K from 385 centres the USA, and so it’s likely to have a bigger opening there than Shah Rukh Khan’s last release, Pathaan. The advance bookings have also commenced in countries like Germany, the United Arab Emirates and Australia.