Jawan Art Director Says Shah Rukh Khan Helped 3,000 Families Prosper By Agreeing To Shoot In Chennai

The long wait is almost over for fans as they will soon get to watch Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan on the big screen in just a few days. Today, on August 31, the movie’s trailer was released at an event held at Sri Sairam Engineering College, Chennai. Adding to the excitement, the Bollywood superstar made a special trip to Chennai, where he graced a star-studded launch event celebrating the film’s music. During the event, Art Director Muthuraj said he’s thankful that SRK decided to step out of his comfort zone in Mumbai and shoot the film in Chennai. He also revealed that SRK’s presence provided employment opportunities for numerous families in Tamil Nadu.

He said, “3000 families in Chennai, in Tamil Nadu has prospered because of you and your willingness to come from Mumbai and shoot in Chennai. To support the people of Chennai and Tamil Nadu, and for that we’re honestly we’re grateful to you."

The statement not only resonated with the audience present at the event, but it also quickly received viral attention. Fans from India and across the globe showered love and admired Muthuraj for his kind words.

Ruben, the editor of Jawan also shared his thoughts on the film and lauded Vijay Sethupathi’s performance. He expressed, “I love Vijay Sethupathi. Most importantly, the films where he is the villain. In Jawan, he has played a character who is death personified. His role gave me sleepless nights."

While the event primarily centred around the music of Jawan, Shah Rukh Khan’s presence led attendees to see a glimpse of him dancing to his iconic tunes. A clip from the event is going viral, which captures SRK’s energetic dance moves on stage alongside Priyamani to the hit song One Two Three Four from Chennai Express. The viral clip shows the King of Bollywood’s signature moves, which delighted his fans who attended the event.

During the event, Shah Rukh Khan also expressed his appreciation for the enthusiastic crowd and the filmmakers who have shown support. He said, “I’m humbled. Thank you so much for inviting me. I enjoy Tamil films. I realised early on that the best films are made in Tamil."