Jawan Audio Launch: SRK Makes a Grand Entry, Hugs Vijay Sethupathi, Kisses Anirudh R; Watch Video

Shah Rukh Khan made his way to the grand audio launch of Jawan in Chennai. Shah Rukh Khan joined Vijay Sethupathi, director Atlee, and music composer Anirudh Ravichander at Sri Sairam Engineering College. The superstar made a stylish entry at the event with his manager by his side.

SRK was seen entering the venue amid loud cheering, whistling, and clapping, with the theme of Jawan playing in the background. He made his way through the crowd, and greeted and hugged many of his peers. Even as his fans kept hooting and chanting his name, he went ahead and shared a warm hug with Vijay and placed a speck on Anirudh’s cheek.

Taking to X, a fan named Syed Irfan Ahmad, who is at the event currently, shared a video of Shah Rukh’s entry. After exchanging pleasantries, the superstar took his seat. The video has now gone viral. Watch it below: