Jawan Audio Launch: SRK, Priya Mani, Sunil Grover Dance to 'One Two Three Four'; Video Goes Viral

Ten years after Rohit Shetty’s Chennai Express, Shah Rukh Khan and Priya Mani Raj have come together for Atlee’s directorial venture, Jawan. At the film’s audio launch on Wednesday, SRK and Priya danced their hearts out to their popular song ‘One Two Three Four’ from Chennai Express.

It all started with Priya Mani and Sunil Grover dancing to the track with Shah Rukh smiling and enjoying their performance from his seat. Soon, he walked up on the stage and joined them.

Speaking about reuniting with the superstar, Priya Mani said, “Interestingly, I acted a decade back with you in Chennai Express. I never imagined being in your film but your presence made me accept it gladly." Earlier in an exclusive chat with News18 Showsha, she had talked about working with him again in Jawan. “It was just magical reuniting with him after Chennai Express. I was just so happy that he remembered me. The most important thought going on in (my) mind was if he will remember me or not. He gave me the warmest hug when I met him. He said to me, ‘It’s so good to see you after Chennai Express.’ These were his exact words," she shared.

The music launch marked the first ever on-ground promotional event of Jawan. The event saw SRK, Vijay Sethupathi, Sanya Malhotra, Yogi Babu, Ridhi Dogra, Lehar Khan, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, director Atlee and music composer Anirudh Ravichander in attendance. The event took place at Sri Sairam Engineering College in Chennai.