Jawan Box Office Day 1 Prediction: SRK-Atlee's Film Will BEAT Pathaan, Likely To Earn Rs 85 Crore

The countdown for Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan has begun as fans are eagerly waiting to catch their beloved star on the big screen, especially after the blockbuster success of his last release Pathaan. With just one week to go for the release of Jawan, box office predictions have already started doing rounds, but this time, SRK has to beat none other than his own previous best (Pathaan) to become the undisputed king of Bollywood. Pathaan clocked in more than Rs 1050 crore at the global box office of which the domestic net box office collection was Rs 524 crore.

On Wednesday, the makers of the film including the lead actors Shah Rukh Khan and Vijay Sethupathi were present at a special music launch in Chennai which was also the first on-ground event. And this time too, the pre-release hype is high, and even trade pundits cannot predict the crazy numbers SRK’s next will do on its opening day.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh says that the first-day collection is surely going to shatter all the previous records and is going to set new records, “Jawan is like a tsunami, typhoon and earthquake all combined. Due to the high demand, the makers are planning round-the-clock shows and the first-day collection of only Hindi language can be easily in the range of Rs 60-65 crore net. Apart from that the buzz in the South language is also high as the film is directed by Atlee and has some of the biggest names from the Tamil industry including Vijay Sethupathi and Nayantara. The combined net box-office number for the first day can go up to Rs 85 crore in all languages."

Trade guru Ramesh Bala, who was present at the music launch, says that the popularity of SRK is nothing less than any big Tamil superstar, “The fan frenzy is unbelievable. If I have to purely talk about numbers, Pathaan collected Rs 57 crore in India on day one, of which Rs 55 crore is from the Hindi version and the remaining Rs 2 crore from the dubbed Tamil and Telugu versions. I am sure Jawaan will collect at least Rs 20 crore more in the dubbed versions."

Echoing a similar sentiment Adarsh adds, “For me, Shah Rukh ranks from 1 to 5 and all actors come after him. The craze for Jawan is unprecedented. He is expected to dominate even the South market and with the audio launch on Wednesday, I believe the idea is to position him as the first Bollywood actor to cross Rs 100 crore only in the South box office."