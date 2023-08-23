Jawan: CBFC Orders Seven Edits To SRK Film; 'Paida hoke', 'Ungli Karna' To Be Modified

With the mounting excitement surrounding Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming film Jawan, there’s great news in store for both cinema enthusiasts and fans. The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has granted the film, directed by Atlee, a U/A certificate. Alongside this certification, the board has also recommended seven significant modifications for the film.

Scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release on September 7, Jawan features Shah Rukh Khan in the lead role, along with Nayanthara as the female protagonist, and cameo appearances by Sanya Malhotra and Deepika Padukone. This marks SRK’s second film subsequent to his triumphant return with Pathaan, which also received a U/A certificate from the CBFC. Pathaan, directed by Siddharth Anand and featuring Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, achieved a whopping collection of Rs 396.02 crore in India, crossing the milestone of Rs 1000 crore in global box office earnings.

According to Bollywood Hungama the makers have been asked to make seven changes in the film. The changes suggested in SRK’s Jawan are:

1. Reduce the timing and limit the visuals of suicide in one of the scenes.

2. Removal of the visuals that show a human body being beheaded.

3. Change an ‘out of context’ reference of the Honourable President of India with ‘Head Of State’.

4. The phrase ‘Ungli karna’ was replaced with ‘Usse use karo’ and the word ‘Sampraday‘ was added to yet another dialogue in the film.

5. Removal of the phrase ‘paida hoke’ from one of the dialogues.

6. Another dialogue at 1 hour 39 minutes has been modified.