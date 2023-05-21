Jawan Director Atlee and His Wife Priya Head To Cannes 2023 Ahead of Their Debut, Watch Video

One of the most buzzing and renowned filmmakers of the contemporary Indian Entertainment industry, Atlee adds another feather to his cap. Set for his first appearance at the coveted Cannes Film Festival, the filmmaker along with his wife Priya got clicked at the airport leaving for Cannes.

The helmer of blockbuster successes like Theri, Mersal, and Bigil amongst others, Atlee is currently generating waves not just across the nation but also the globe with the anticipation and excitement for his upcoming film Jawaan starring Superstars Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara.

Earlier this year, during an #AskSrk session, Shah Rukh Khan hailed director Atlee. Shah Rukh had replied to a tweet which read, “He is a mad mass director and very hard working. His wife and him are lovely." Appreciating the love, Atlee also replied, “Sir love you, sir. When it comes to hard work you are the king in it, sir. You respect the audience and fans more than anything. The hard work you put into each film is unmatchable. I am blessed to have seen that closely sir, can’t wait to watch Pathan chieffffffff."

Apart from Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara, Jawan’ also features Vijay Sethupathi in a pivotal role. Speaking about the film, SRK had previously shared, “Jawan is a universal story that goes beyond languages, geographies and is for all to enjoy. Credit goes to Atlee for creating this unique film, which has also been a fantastic experience for me as I love action films! The teaser is the just tip of the iceberg and gives a glimpse into what’s to come."

Jawan was initially planned to release on 2 June 2023, but has been now postponed due to post-production needing more work. Reportedly, it has now been scheduled for a theatrical release on 7 September 2023.

A source close to Pinkvilla had earlier shared, “Jawan is no longer releasing on June 2, 2023. The team needs some more time to complete the visual effects of the film and they would rather come up with a product that competes with the best in the country than a substandard one." Reportedly, the VFX team has been working extensively for the last few months but the process is taking a longer time.