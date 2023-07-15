Trends :OMG 2 TeaserJawan PrevueOppenheimerBarun SobtiKartik Aaryan
Has Jawan's Music Composer Anirudh Ravichander Charged Rs 10 Crore For The Shah Rukh Khan Film?

Anirudh Ravichander made his debut as a composer in Dhanush-starrer 3.
Last Updated: July 15, 2023, 18:09 IST

Jawan, by Atlee, will hit the theatres on September 7. The film stars Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi.

Anirudh Ravichander, an Indian music composer, is making his Bollywood debut in Shah Rukh Khan’s much-talked-about film ‘Jawan’, whose trailer has already crossed 62 million views across all platforms. After the blockbuster hit Pathaan earlier this year, Shah Rukh Khan’s fans are waiting for Atlee’s next directorial, Jawan.

As per reports, Anirudh has charged Rs 10 crore for this project. The amount is believed to be surpassing seasoned composer AR Rahman’s fee of Rs 8 crore per project.

Anirudh Ravichander has established himself as a prominent music composer in the Tamil film industry, working on various projects for renowned actors like Thalapathy Vijay, Ajith, and Rajnikanth. With his immense talent and infectious tunes, he has won the hearts of millions of fans who appreciate his music. Even superstar Shah Rukh Khan has expressed his admiration, showering Anirudh with praise on social media.

Primarily known for his work in Tamil and Telugu industries, Anirudh will be making his grand debut in Bollywood with the upcoming film Jawan. This has already generated much excitement among his fanbase. His journey began in 2012 when he composed the chartbuster Why This Kolaveri Di, which became a global sensation with approximately 407 million views on YouTube till date. This breakthrough hit propelled him into the limelight, leading to more successful projects like Kanave Kanave directed by Bejoy Nambiar, Ethir Neechal, Vanakkam Chennai, and Oh Penne.

Anirudh’s talent extended to the Telugu film industry as well. In 2018, he made his Telugu debut with Agnyaathavaasi, receiving positive feedback from the audience. His subsequent projects, including the superhit film Petta, the Telugu movie Jersey, and his composition for Gang Leader, which marked his third collaboration with Nani, further solidified his success. His romantic single Chellamma became a youth anthem, garnering over 83 million views on his YouTube channel.

Looking ahead, Anirudh has exciting projects in the pipeline. He has already composed music for Rajinikanth’s Jailer, continuing their fruitful collaboration after Petta and Darbar. He is also working on the movie Devara, featuring an ensemble cast including N.T. Rama Rao Jr., Saif Ali Khan, and Janhvi Kapoor. Fans can anticipate its theatrical release in April 2024.

first published: July 15, 2023, 17:59 IST
last updated: July 15, 2023, 18:09 IST
