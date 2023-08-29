Jawan Music Launch: FIRST Photos From Shah Rukh Khan Event in Chennai Out, Atlee Says 'Can't Wait’

The excitement about Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan is getting bigger with each passing day. With almost 10 days left for the film to release, the makers are hosting a special music launch event in Chennai tomorrow. Shah Rukh Khan recently announced the same on X handle.

Greeting his fans, Shah Rukh wrote, “Vanakkam Chennai, I am coming!!! All the Jawans - girls & boys at Sai Ram Engineering College be ready… I am excited to meet you all! Might even do some tha tha thaiya if asked. See you tomorrow 3PM onwards," on X.

The film’s director Atlee also expressed his excitement for the same. Taking to X, he wrote, “Can’t wait for this See you all tommmmmmm #jawan pre release event tomm 3 pm at Sai ram engineering college Chennai."

Apart from the announcement, a couple of pictures from the venue has gone viral. The photos give a glimpse of the college and the huge set up that has been built for King Khan to arrive. The photos of the passes have also gone viral. These pictures have surely increased the excitement for the event.

Have a look at them below :

Earlier in the day, the makers dropped the third song from the film. Titled Not Ramaiya Vastavaiya song, the music has left everyone even more excited for the Atlee directorial. In the song’s video, Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara can be seen setting the stage on fire with their energetic dance moves. SRK can also be seen romancing Nayanthara. The actress looks beautiful in a yellow, off-shoulder gown, while Shah Rukh looks handsome as ever in a printed shirt, black trousers and sunglasses.

Not Ramaiya Vastavaiya is composed by Anirudh Ravichander whereas it is sung by Anirudh Ravichander, Vishal Dadlani and Shilpa Rao. Sharing the song on his social media handle, King Khan wrote, “This is not chaiya chaiya. This is #NotRamaiyaVastavaiya. This is a Jawan’s tha tha thaiya." With the song’s release, the actor also confirmed that the Jawan trailer will be released on August 31.