Jawan Audio Launch Highlights: Shah Rukh Khan Thanks Fans In Tamil; Nayanthara Skips Event Due To Onam

Published By: Dishya Sharma
Last Updated: August 30, 2023, 21:05 IST
Mumbai, India
Jawan Audio Launch LIVE Updates: Superstar Shah Rukh Khan sent his fans into a frenzy as he danced to Jawan song ‘Zinda Banda’ along with Anirudh Ravichander at the first ever on-ground event of his upcoming movie Jawan. SRK was joined by director Atlee and co-stars Vijay Sethupathi, Sanya Malhotra and Priya Mani Raj at the audio launch of Jawan which took place at Sri Sairam Engineering College in Chennai. Nayanthara skipped the event due to Onam celebration. Meanwhile, SRK will fly to Dubai for the film’s trailer launch on August 31. The trailer will be displayed on the iconic Burj Khalifa.
Shah Rukh Khan brings the Jawan audio launch to an end with his signature pose.
Shah Rukh Khan was seen posing with Sanya Malhotra. The actres plays a pivotal role in Jawan.
Speaking about Nayanthara, Shah Rukh said he calls the Tamil superstar ‘Vaseegaramana Nayantara’. The Jawan actress couldn’t make it to the event.
Speaking about Atlee, SRK said, “If I have to praise Atlee. I should say ‘Marana mass’."
Shah Rukh Khan called Anirudh R his son and said that he will miss him after Jawan releases. He said he has watched Anirudh since he released Why This Kolaveri Di and since then, he has wanted to meet him. So when Atlee suggested that Anirudh should compose one song for Tamil and Hindi, SRK told him to rope in for all the songs.
Shah Rukh Khan pointed out that while everyone praised him, Vijay Sethupathi said he got his revenge. “Let me tell you that u could take revenge but you can’t take my girl," Shah Rukh said.
Shah Rukh finally takes the centre stage and opened up about his friendships in the Tamil industry. The actor said he was lucky to make two friends in the industry — Santosh Sivan and Mani Ratnam. He then said he found a friend in Kamal Haasan when they worked in Hey Ram together. He eventually met Rajinikanth.
Atlee opened up about his relationship with Shah Rukh Khan. He said he holds a high place for SRK in his life.
Addressing fans at the Jawan audio launch, Atlee asked fans to ignore the negativity around Jawan.
Atlee opened up about his bond with music director Anirudh R. He recalled going to Anirudh to request him to make a song.
Atlee revealed that he chose to host the Jawan pre-release event at Sri Sairam Engineering College was because the man behind Chandrayaan 3 studied at this college. “I decided to choose this college because the man who made Chandrayaan 3 a success is from the very same college. So I decided to choose this venue. Thank you Shah Rukh sir for accepting this proposal and coming here."
Speaking at the audio launch of Jawan, director Atlee confessed, “The main reason why this film Jawan happened is because of my brother actor Vijay. I was in my comfort zone. It is because of actor Vijay’s motivation that I decided to take up this project."
Vijay Sethupathi has signed two more Bollywood movies. The actor revealed that after Merry Christmas with Katrina Kaif, he has two more movies in the pipeline.
Kamal Haasan connected with the team of Jawan via a pre-recorded video message. He wished Shah Rukh Khan and the team of the film all the best for the release.
Vijay Sethupathi revealed that he was in love with a girl when he was in school but she loved Shah Rukh Khan. Years later, thanks to Jawan, he joked that he could take his revenge. “I fell in love with a girl when I was in school. But she was in love with srk. It took me so many years to take revenge Shah rukh sir," he said.
Vijay Sethupathi opened up about working in Jawan. “Atlee is the reason I’m part of Jawan," Vijay Sethupathi said, speaking at the Jawan audio launch. “Atlee made me comfortable. I love the film he scripted the film. I love this film," he added.
Shah Rukh Khan joined Anirudh R on stage to dance on Vandha Edam. Watch the video below:
A video fron the Jawan audio launch surfaced online showing SRK, Priya Mani and Sunil Grover dancing on 1 2 3 4 Get on the Dance Floor. Watch the video below:
Shah Rukh Khan joined Anirudh R on stage to dance on the Jawan song, Vandha Edam. The song is the Tamil version of Zinda Banda.
Anirudh R kicks off his powerful performance with a performance on Vandha Edam Song. He gets the crowd on their feet as he performs the song.
Yogi Babu took to the stage and thanked Shah Rukh Khan for taking him in Jawan. Yogi was seen in a cameo in Chennai Express. Recalling the cameo, Yogi said, “SRK remembered me after 13 years of Chennai Express, that itself is a big thing for me. Thank you."
Sunil Grover said his dream of working with SRK came true with Jawan. He recited the superstar’s famous lines from Om Shanti Om to express his gratitude.
Shah Rukh Khan joined Priya Mani and Sunil Grover to dance on Chennai Express’ hit song 1 2 3 4 Get on the Dance Floor.
Priya Mani was praising Anirudh R at the Jawan audio launch when she mentioned his upcoming project Leo. The film stars Vijay in the lead. The mention led to the auditorium erupting in joy. Priya was forced to wait until the crowd settled down before she could proceed.
Nayanthara was missing in action at the Jawan audio launch. It is unclear if she will join Shah Rukh Khan and the team of Jawan later in the evening.
Priya Mani teased Nayanthara’s role. She said that fans will see her never-before-seen avatar. “It will be a treat (for fans)," she said.
Addressing Vijay Sethupathi, she said, “I am a big fan, unfortunately, we didn’t a chance to have many scenes in the movie." But she is glad to be a part of the movie with him in the ensemble. She told Anirudh R that she is a fan of his music.
Priya Mani, who plays a pivotal role in Jawan, took the centre stage and greeted fans. “I accepted this film for two reasons. First, Atlee sir, thank you so much for having confidence in me," she said.
It was revealed that over 3000 families in Chennai benefitted from Jawan’s shooting shooting. Majority portions of the film were shot in Chennai.
Yogi Babu made his way to the Jawan audio launch. The actor plays a pivotal role in the SRK starrer. He was greeted by a hug from Shah Rukh and Vijay Sethupathi.