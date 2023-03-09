Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham starrer Pathaan continue to reap money at the box office in its month-long run. The film, which has become a sensation among Shah Rukh Khan fans due to adrenaline-pumping action sequences, witty dialogues, an intriguing premise and chartbuster songs, is on its way to surpassing more milestones. Now, the actor is eagerly looking forward to his second film of the year, Jawan, which will be a pan-India film under the aegis of Atlee. As the excitement for the same continues to grow, if recent reports are to be believed, the leading lady of the film Nayanthara has wrapped up a week-long schedule in Mumbai.

According to PinkVilla, Nayanthara flew back to Chennai after completing a 9-day schedule. The source close to the development revealed, “Nayanthara’s Mumbai schedule for Jawan was a blissful journey. She has completed a few important scenes with Shah Rukh Khan in this weeklong schedule while a few will be shot in Rajasthan. However, the makers are yet to lock dates for the same. There are some scenes that are sure to leave people on the edge of their seats."

Earlier it was reported that Shah Rukh Khan would be performing an intense chase scene in Mumbai involving himself in the double role. A source had told Bollywood Hungama, “While Pathaan was also an action film; the action in Jawan will be different. It’s mostly shot in real locations and blockbuster director Atlee has treated these sequences in his massy style, aided by action directors Sunil Rodrigues and ANL Arasu. It also fits well with the post-pandemic demands of seeing larger-than-life and fascinating stuff on the big screen. In that regard, Jawan is just the right film and will promise loads of entertainment to the viewers."

The action thriller, which went on floors earlier last year, features Shah Rukh Khan in a double role. They have already shot parts in Pune, Mumbai, Hyderabad and Chennai. Earlier on, speaking about the pan-India film, SRK had shared, “Jawan is a universal story that goes beyond languages, and geographies and is for all to enjoy. Credit goes to Atlee for creating this unique film, which has also been a fantastic experience for me as I love action films! The teaser is the just tip of the iceberg and gives a glimpse into what’s to come."

Jawan is scheduled for a theatrical release on 2 June 2023. Besides Shah Rukh Khan, the film will also feature Vijay Sethupathi, Nayanthara, Sanya Malhotra, Sunil Grover among others.

