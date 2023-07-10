Jawan Prevue: After Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone Plays Shah Rukh Khan's Mom? Here's What We Know

Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan Prevue has released today and has created a lot of buzz on social media. It is because of a surprise package which was revealed in the prevue. Fans were left shocked when they saw Deepika Padukone. And in no time rumours started that Deepika Padukone is potentially essaying the role of Shah Rukh Khan’s on-screen mother in the film.

The prevue scene shows Deepika, dressed in a pink colour saree, fighting with Shah Rukh Khan in the rain while the crowd is looking at them. As the scene went viral, fans started commenting. One of the fans wrote, “DP is SRK’s mom and gives birth to him in jail (Maa se kiya hua vaada hu) jail scene that baby is srk probably." Another wrote, “yaar deepika could be his mother considering it’s her cameo and Nayanthara is the main lead." Well, if speculation are true then this is not the first time she is essaying the role of a mother on screen. Earlier, she was seen as Ranbir Kapoor’s mother in Brahmastra. Her face was also revealed when she is singing a lullaby for baby Ranbir.

Talking about Jawan, the film is directed by Atlee and also stars Nayanthara, Sanya Malhotra, Vijay Sethupathi and Priyamani. All characters were introduced today and the power-packed prevue has taken the internet on storm in no time.