Jawan Prevue: Ridhi Dogra Reacts As Netizen Says 'Did Not See You' In Shah Rukh Khan Starrer

The prevue of Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan has left everyone super excited for the movie. While the prevue has been getting immense love from the audience, recently a social media user point out Ridhi Dogra’s less screen time in the clip.

On Tuesday, Ridhi Dogra conducted as ‘Ask Me Anything’ session on her Twitter handle when she reacted to one of the users who had written, “Even almost 30 times seen but i didn’t find you in a trailer ." “You saw SRK 30 times. Bas what else is needed," Ridhi wrote.

Not just this, when another user asked her about working experience with Shah Rukh Khan, the actress said, “Ki ye sirf trailer tha. Picture abhi baaki hai. #manifesting (sic)." Check out the Tweets here: