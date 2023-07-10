Jawan Prevue: Shah Rukh Khan Goes Bald For Atlee Film, Did You Spot The Tattoo on His Head?

Jawan prevue has been released and boy, Shah Rukh Khan’s fans are in for a treat. The actor seems to be playing a double role in the Atlee directorial and is seen sporting several looks in the newly released video. While a few looks had previously hit online, it is a surprise to see Shah Rukh sport a bald look. SRK debuts his bald look towards the end of the Jawan prevue, leaving fans stunned.

In the final few seconds of the video, Shah Rukh is seen seated at a metro station platform, removing the bandages off his face. As soon as the bandages are off, Shah Rukh steps into the metro train and puts his bald look on full display. Moments before the new Jawan video comes to an end, Atlee gives a close up of SRK’s bald look. Not only does the make-up look on point, we also spotted a tattoo in Hindi inked above his left ear.

Watch the Jawan prevue to see it yourself:

Shah Rukh is not the first Bollywood actor to have adopted a bald look for the big screen. Previously, actors such as Amitabh Bachchan, Ayushmann Khurrana and Sanjay Dutt have sported bald looks. Amitabh sported the bald look for Paa while Shahid Kapoor was seen sporting a bald look in Haidar. Sanjay Dutt had a menacing bald look in Agneepath