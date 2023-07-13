Jawan Prevue: Shah Rukh Khan Reveals Gauri Khan's Reaction, Says 'She Loves The Fact That It Shows...'

Shah Rukh Khan hosted an Ask SRK session on Thursday to talk about his recently released Jawan prevue. The actor addressed several questions, including queries about Gauri Khan and son AbRam’s reactions to the Jawan prevue. A fan asked him Gauri’s thoughts on the Jawan prevue and SRK revealed she loved it, especially because of the female power in the movie.

“Gauri loves the fact that it shows a lot of women power!! #Jawan," he tweeted. Speaking about AbRam, Shah Rukh said, “He loves the title music given by Anirudh. The whistle especially! #Jawan."

Jawan prevue released on Monday confirmed that not only are Nayanthara and Deepika Padukone playing a vital role but Shah Rukh will be seen with a team of ladies with guns in their hands. His team includes Ridhi Dogra and Priya Mani. The prevue revealed that the women will be playing strong roles in the film.

Many scenes in the prevue revealed that they will be engaging in several action scenes as well. Deepika was seen fighting in a saree while Nayanthara was seen performing a chase scene.