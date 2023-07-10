Jawan Prevue: Shah Rukh Khan's Avatar Gets Mixed Reactions; Netizens Compare It With Pathaan

The much-awaited prevue of superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan has created an instant buzz since it was released on Monday morning. Shah Rukh’s fans are excited to see the actor portray ‘different shades’ in director Atlee’s Bollywood directorial debut. The film also marks music composer Anirudh Ravichander’s first full-fledged Hindi film album.

However, Twitter users have a mixed reaction to the prevue. While some believe the film will break Shah Rukh’s existing records, others find the ‘Atlee touch’ missing.

Fans took to Twitter to praise the Shah Rukh-Atlee-Anirudh collaboration. A fan hoped that after Jawan, Atlee “would be one among the most wanted PAN INDIAN directors in the list of SS Rajamouli, Prashanth Neel & Shankar."

One user wrote, “Brace yourselves for #Jawaan! Racy trailer cuts, mind-blowing production values, and riveting BGM make it a complete package from the masterful @Atlee_dir. #SRK Looks stunning."

Another user appreciated the prevue saying, “It looks sooo good…montage of action shots followed by well used BGM, can’t predict literally anything about the story, but still setting the hype on another level! A prefect Teaser or i would say(Prevue). Well edited!"

Shah Rukh hints in the prevue that his character might have a negative shade in Jawan. Excited fans quickly drew comparisons to his role in films like Baazigar, with one fan writing, “Yes!! This is absolutely true! #SRK in a negative shade is so terrifying yet a feast to watch! If at-all #ShahRukhKhan in #Jawaan has a negative shade to his character, then I’m up for the FDFS!"

Users took to Twitter to share their excitement about the cast of the film which includes Vijay Sethupathi, Nayanthara, Deepika Padukone and Sanya Malhotra among others. One user wrote, “Can’t wait to listen to sethupathi’s dialogues in hindi."

Another fan said Shah Rukh’s scene asking female actors “Ready girls?" reminded them of one of his most acclaimed films, Chak De India.

The comparisons did not stop here, while some believe that Jawan will break Pathan’s records, others disagree. A user wrote, “There hasn’t been a better bollywood movie trailer than Pathaan in the last 5-6 years.. but now i must accept #JawanPrevue trailer surpassed pathaan trailer by 10 times."

One user wrote, “Doesn’t look as good as Pathan. Lets see if the story hooks the audience more. Action set pieces are typical and dont look fresh like pathan. SRK looks are a plus. South Indian directorial action tropes are a downer. 5-6 times foot hitting the floor LOL."

Another user had ‘mixed feelings’ about the prevue and wrote, “Mixed Feeling. Even Ani’s BGM Not Impressed. Only Highlight - SRK Screen Presence & GK Vishnu’s Visuals."

Shah Rukh Khan was not the only one subjected to comparisons with previous films. Talking about Atlee, one user wrote, “Compared to Atlee’s Previous film some thing missing in Jawaan Trailer. But SRK fans ku full meals than as Kollywood fan ah Atlee touch missing. Dialogue & performance in end of trailer only remember this is an @Atlee_dir film."