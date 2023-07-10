Jawan Prevue: SRK Is Hero and Villain In Atlee Film; Suchitra Krishnamoorti Accuses Shekhar Kapur Of Cheating

The much-awaited prevue of superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan has created an instant buzz since it was released on Monday morning. Shah Rukh’s fans are excited to see the actor portray ‘different shades’ in director Atlee’s Bollywood directorial debut. The film also marks music composer Anirudh Ravichander’s first full-fledged Hindi film album.

In an interview with Siddharth Kannan, actor and singer Suchitra Krishnamoorthi recently opened up about her relationship with filmmaker Shekhar Kapur and shared that the acclaimed director had cheated on her during their marriage. Suchitra also talked about her teenage obsessed with Shekhar and the problems they faced as a married couple. However, Suchitra added that marriages don’t break because of infidelity. She said, “I don’t think marriages break because of infidelity, they break up because of disrespect." Suchitra and Shekhar were married for 12 years before they called it off in 1999.

The much-awaited Farhan Akhtar’s Jee Le Zara is currently facing a lot of uncertainty, ever since rumours started going around about Priyanka Chopra exiting the project. While Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt remain part of the cast, the buzz is that the makers are now delaying the project, until they find a replacement for Priyanka. However, there has been no official statement about the same.

Similarly, there were several reports claiming that Anushka Sharma might replace Priyanka Chopra. But in a fresh development, Anushka might have turned down this opportunity.

HYBE Labels, known for managing famous K-pop groups like BTS, TXT, and LE SSERAFIM, has issued a public apology after fans reported cases of sexual harassment by the security staff at a recent fan signing event. As reported by Soompi, on July 8, HYBE Labels Japan’s boy group & TEAM hosted an in-person fan signing event in Seoul, where several fans went through an ‘underwear search’ as part of the security check. According to the attendees, fans lifted their clothes for checking, experienced sexual caresses by security, and faced sexual harassment.

