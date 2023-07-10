Jawan Prevue: Vijay Sethupathi Packs a Punch in FIRST LOOK From Shah Rukh Khan Film, Watch

Finally, the much-awaited prevue of Jawan starring Shah Rukh Khan has released. The action thriller has increased excitement among fans. They are eagerly waiting for the release and it is looking like Shah Rukh Khan is all set for another superhit. The video also features Nayanthara, who is making her Bollywood debut. But the surprise package for the audience was Deepika Padukone. Well, South superstar Vijay Sethupathi’s intense look has also left fans spellbound.

The video opens with Shah Rukh Khan’s voice playing in the background. He is introducing himself and also other actors are being introduced. Vijay Sethupathi is shown for a small time. He has an intense look at the film. The prevue looks very impressive as the lead actor is looking very different from his previous roles. In the film, Shah Rukh Khan is playing both negative and positive roles. Jawan is an action thriller written and directed by Atlee. The film is touted to be a commercial entertainer. Reportedly, Shah Rukh Khan has a double role - an intelligence officer and a thief. The music is composed by Anirudh Ravichander.

Advertisement

Watch the prevue here: