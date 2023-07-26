Jawan: Shah Rukh Khan, Atlee Spend Rs 15 Cr on 1st Song 'Zinda Banda', Cast 1000 Female Dancers?

If reports are to be believed, Shah Rukh Khan and Atlee are all set to drop the first song of Jawan next week. As per reports, the song is titled Zinda Banda and the team has left no stone unturned to make this a massy affair. It is claimed that the producer, Red Chillies Entertainment, has spent a whopping Rs 15 crore on just the song. To top it off, 1000 dancers were roped in to create an awe-inspiring visual. The new song is expected to arrive just a few weeks after Shah Rukh dropped the highly-talked about Jawan preveu.

“The track promises to be a massive celebration number," a source told Zoom TV. It is claimed that Anirudh has not only composed the track but also lent his voice for it. The choreography is rumoured to be done by Shobi. “(They) shot on a grand scale in Chennai, over five days, with over 1000 dancers from all across Indian cities like Chennai, Hyderabad, Bangalore, Madurai, Mumbai and more," the insider added.

Advertisement

“Produced at an impressive budget of over 15 crores, Zinda Banda will showcase the spectacular visual of SRK dancing like never before with thousands of girls. With Anirudh composing and helming the vocals as well and the moves are choreographed by Shobi, this track is all set to get the nation grooving," the insider added. The new details have only gotten us more excited about the song!

About Jawan: