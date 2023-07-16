Jawan: Shah Rukh Khan Starrer To Not Feature Kiara Advani? Here's What We Know

Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan Prevue has released this week and has created a lot of buzz on social media. It is because of Atlee’s grand vision, a stellar star cast of Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Sanya Malhotra, appealing visuals, Anirudh Ravichandran’s music and most importantly Shah Rukh Khan’s ever-encompassing presence. To add an extra layer to the excitement, there were rumours that Kiara Advani might be making a cameo during a song in the film. However, industry sources have rubbished such rumours.

A source close to the entertainment portal Bollywood Hungama divulged,"These rumours are absolutely baseless. No song has been shot, nor Kiara Advani has any cameo in the film. Jawan is such a huge film, everyday one hears of one rumour or the other."

For the unversed, a report by Box Office Worldwide has claimed that Kiara Advani will be seen in a song in the film. To top it off, it is claimed that she shot for the song this week at Yash Raj Films’ studio and the song plays a vital part in the film. It is worth noting that it was reported last week on Wednesday that Shah Rukh and Nayanthara are reshooting a song from the film, sung by Raja Kumari, at the YRF studio.

Meanwhile, the Jawan prevue released last Monday confirmed that not only are Nayanthara and Deepika playing a vital role but Shah Rukh will be seen with a team of ladies with guns in their hands. His team includes Ridhi Dogra and Priya Mani. The prevue featured the first look of their characters.