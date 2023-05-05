Jawan: SRK, Atlee 'Sticking' To June Release, Set to Make BIG Announcement at IPL Final | Exclusive

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan is collaborating with South mega director Atlee for Jawan and if the current buzz surrounding the film is anything to by, SRK fans are in for a big cinematic treat. However, there have been multiple reports doing the rounds that the release date of the film is likely to be pushed. Jawan also stars Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi.

However, a source close to production house has exclusively told us that the team of Jawan is currently “sticking" to its original release date which is June 2. “I spoke to the production team last night and they are quite confident about how the film has turned out. The trailer is ready and has been watched. Right now, they are sticking to June 2 release. However, they will take the full and final decision by tomorrow at the latest."

The source further said that SRK and the team of Jawan don’t have any elaborative plans regarding the film’s promotions. “The team has understood that there’s enough hype around the film and they don’t need to do much just like how it was for Pathaan. We should expect similar strategy being adapted for Jawan. They are likely to drop the film’s trailer 10-15 days before the release."

The source also revealed to us that Shah Rukh Khan is likely to make a big announcement regarding Jawan at the IPL 2023 final. Interestingly, SRK had promoted Pathaan with Wayne Rooney at FIFA World Cup final in Qatar.

“The team of Jawan has done an integration with IPL 2023 final where SRK is expected to promote the film as well as announce something big related to the movie."

Jawan marks Shah Rukh’s second release of the year. The actor began his year with the blockbuster Pathaan, which went on to collect Rs 1,050 crores globally. If reports are to be believed, Jawan will also feature Deepika Padukone in a cameo.

