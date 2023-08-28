Jawan: Shah Rukh Khan Teases Trailer Release at Dubai's Burj Khalifa on August 31, Urges All To Wear Red

The excitement surrounding Shah Rukh Khan’s highly anticipated film Jawan is not showing signs of dying down anytime soon. The audience is desperately waiting to watch further glimpses of this action entertainer in the trailer and finally, the makers are ready to treat everyone with the trailer on August 31, 2023. Meanwhile, the megastar has confirmed that he will be in Dubai on the same day. Is it for the trailer? Only time will tell!

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Shah Rukh Khan shared a photo from Zinda Banda on the iconic Burj Khalifa and revealed that he will be there on August 31. He wrote, “Jawan ka jashn main aapke saath na manau yeh ho nahin sakta. Aa raha hoon main Burj Khalifa on 31st August at 9 PM and celebrate JAWAN with me. And since love is the most beautiful feeling in the world, toh pyaar ke rang mein rang jao and lets wear red…what say? (It’s impossible for me not to celebrate Jawan’s festivity with you. I’m coming to Burj Khalifa on 31st August at 9 PM to celebrate Jawanwith you. And since love is the most beautiful feeling in the world, let’s immerse ourselves in the colours of love and wear red… what do you say? READYYYY!)"