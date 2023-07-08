Jawan: Shah Rukh Khan To Play Double Role, Key Details About His Character Revealed

Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan is one of the most awaited movies. While fans have been waiting for it, new details have emerged online which will leave everyone super excited. If a report by Times Now Digital is to be believed, SRK will be playing a double role in the film.

Reportedly, King Khan will play the role of a fighter (father) and also the role of a jailer (son) in the movie. Not just this, but he will also be sporting six different looks in the Atlee directorial. The entertainment portal also claimed that Shah Rukh Khan’s jailer character in Jawan will be named Azad. However, News18 Showsha can not vouch for the authenticity of the report.

Meanwhile, fans are now eagerly waiting for Jawan trailer. On Friday, Central Board Of Film Certification (CBFC) website shared that Jawan trailer will be 2 minutes and 15 seconds long and that it has received a U/A certificate.While Jawan trailer’s release date has not been announced so far, several media reports claim that it is likely to be shown in theatres simultaneously with the premiere of Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning Part One, which will be released on July 12.

However, another report by Bollywood Hungama recently reported that the official teaser of Jawan is likely to be launched on July 15. “Shah Rukh Khan and Atlee will launch the Jawan Teaser in a grand way. It will be the biggest digital launch of all time, and the teaser will blow everyone’s mind. It features Shah Rukh Khan like never before," a trade source cited by the entertainment portal claimed. “The makers are looking to get a special guest to launch the teaser of Jawan in Chennai, and once that has been finalised, the date will also be. Hence, the variation currently whether it will be released on July 7 or 15," the source said.