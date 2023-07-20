Jawan: Shah Rukh Khan Wraps Dance Shoot, Filming an Action Scene For Atlee Directorial?

Shah Rukh Khan is busy with the work on Jawan. Set to release in September, Shah Rukh has already released the prevue earlier this month and has been surprising fans with new posters from the movie. While he is ensuring to treat fans, he is also wrapping up final works on the filming front. Las week it was reported that he was filming a dance number with Nayanthara in Mumbai and now, it is said that he has wrapped the song schedule and is filming an action scene.

A source told Mid-Day that the team has only three days of shoot left. “We have three more days of work left. On the cards is the shoot of filler action sequences featuring Shah Rukh Khan. The remaining cast—Vijay Sethupathi, Nayanthara, Sanya Malhotra and Priyamani—have long finished their portions. In the next few days, the team will finish the insert sequences, and Atlee can call it a wrap on July 21," the insider said. The report added that Jawan depends “heavily on special effects" and the VFX work is already underway.