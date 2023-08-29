Jawan Song Not Ramaiya Vastavaiya Out: SRK Romances Nayanthara, Confirms Trailer On Aug 31

Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan is undoubtedly one of the most awaited movies. While everyone is eagerly waiting for it, the makers have now released Not Ramaiya Vastavaiya song, leaving everyone even more excited for the Atlee directorial. In the song’s video, Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara can be seen setting the stage on fire with their energetic dance moves. SRK can also be seen romancing Nayanthara. The actress looks beautiful in a yellow, off-shoulder gown, while Shah Rukh looks handsome as ever in a printed shirt, black trousers and sunglasses.

Not Ramaiya Vastavaiya is composed by Anirudh Ravichander whereas it is sung by Anirudh Ravichander, Vishal Dadlani and Shilpa Rao.

Advertisement

Sharing the song on his social media handle, King Khan wrote, “This is not chaiya chaiya. This is #NotRamaiyaVastavaiya. This is a Jawan’s tha tha thaiya." With the song’s release, the actor also confirmed that the Jawan trailer will be released on August 31.

Meanwhile, Jawan’s song Chaleya was also released earlier this month in which too, SRK was seen romancing Nayanthara. Prior to this, Zinda Banda song from the film was also released.