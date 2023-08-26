Trends :Armaan MalikJagadeeswaranJawan Dream Girl 2 Box OfficeNayanthara
Home » Movies » Jawan Song Not Ramaiya Vastavaiya Teaser: SRK Goes 'Maine Kia Chhaiyan Chhaiyan, Ab Karu Taata Thaiya'; Watch

Jawan Song Not Ramaiya Vastavaiya Teaser: SRK Goes 'Maine Kia Chhaiyan Chhaiyan, Ab Karu Taata Thaiya'; Watch

The teaser of Jawan song, Not Ramaiya Vastavaiya, is out now.
The teaser of Jawan song, Not Ramaiya Vastavaiya, is out now.

Curated By: Shreyanka Mazumdar

News18.com

Last Updated: August 26, 2023, 17:30 IST

Mumbai, India

Advertisement

Jawan's new song, Not Ramaiya Vastvaiya, teaser is out now.

Shah Rukh Khan has been creating quite a buzz ever since the trailer of his upcoming film Jawan released last month. Directed by Atlee, the film will feature big names like Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi and Deepika Padukone. While the film releases later this year on September 7, the advance bookings for the film have opened for Hindi, Tamil and Telugu languages, as shared by Cinemark Theatres on microblogging site X. As the film gears up for release, Shah Rukh Khan did an #AskSRK session on X. On being repeatedly asked for trailer, he finally dropped a new teaser - albeit that of a song - before wrapping it up.

Ok guys time to go make the trailer as everyone wants that. @TSeries & @anirudhofficial &

Advertisement

@Atlee_dir had wanted to put out song. Will leave a teaser now….& get @AntonyLRuben to work on trailer. Song is….Not …Ramaiya Vastvaiya. Bye for now love u all. #Jawan." SRK does his iconic, arms-outstretched pose in this song too.

The lyrics hint at Shah Rukh Khan having done Chhaiyan Chhaiyan, is now gearing up for something else. It goes like, “Maine kiya Chhaiyan Chhaiyan Re, ab kare Tata Thaiyaan… Ramaiya Vastvaiya." But the teaser comes with a twist. The song title reads, “Not Ramaiya Vastvaiya."

top videos
  • Esha Deol On Her Family, Hema Malini's Comeback & National Award For Her Film 'Ek Duaa' | EXCLUSIVE

    • Following the energetic celebratory song, Zinda Banda, the makers dropped a tender romantic song, Chaleya, on August 14. In the song, Shah Rukh Khan can be seen romancing Nayanthara. The actress looks beautiful in a yellow, off shoulder gown, while Shah Rukh looks handsome as ever in a printed shirt, black trousers and sunglasses.

    Jawan is set to hit theatres on September 7.

    Follow us on

    About the Author

    Shreyanka MazumdarShreyanka Mazumdar is Chief Sub Editor of the entertainment team at News18. With...Read More

    first published: August 26, 2023, 17:30 IST
    last updated: August 26, 2023, 17:30 IST
    Read More

    Latest News

    MORE NEWS

    Latest Blogs

    Install
    App