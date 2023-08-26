Jawan Song Not Ramaiya Vastavaiya Teaser: SRK Goes 'Maine Kia Chhaiyan Chhaiyan, Ab Karu Taata Thaiya'; Watch

Shah Rukh Khan has been creating quite a buzz ever since the trailer of his upcoming film Jawan released last month. Directed by Atlee, the film will feature big names like Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi and Deepika Padukone. While the film releases later this year on September 7, the advance bookings for the film have opened for Hindi, Tamil and Telugu languages, as shared by Cinemark Theatres on microblogging site X. As the film gears up for release, Shah Rukh Khan did an #AskSRK session on X. On being repeatedly asked for trailer, he finally dropped a new teaser - albeit that of a song - before wrapping it up.

Ok guys time to go make the trailer as everyone wants that. @TSeries & @anirudhofficial &

Advertisement

@Atlee_dir had wanted to put out song. Will leave a teaser now….& get @AntonyLRuben to work on trailer. Song is….Not …Ramaiya Vastvaiya. Bye for now love u all. #Jawan." SRK does his iconic, arms-outstretched pose in this song too.

The lyrics hint at Shah Rukh Khan having done Chhaiyan Chhaiyan, is now gearing up for something else. It goes like, “Maine kiya Chhaiyan Chhaiyan Re, ab kare Tata Thaiyaan… Ramaiya Vastvaiya." But the teaser comes with a twist. The song title reads, “Not Ramaiya Vastvaiya."