Jawan Song Zinda Banda: Shah Rukh Khan Delivers a Dance Anthem With Anirudh Written All Over It

Jawan song Zinda Banda: It is finally here! After days of anticipation, Shah Rukh Khan and Atlee released the first song of Jawan. Titled Zinda Banda, the track is composed by Anirudh Ravichander. The music video stars a young Shah Rukh Khan, dancing with hundreds of women, including Sanya Malhotra and Priya Mani, in the background. The vibrant, catchy song has Anirudh written all over it.

Sharing the song, Shah Rukh penned a note which read: “Usoolon par jahan aanch aaye, takrana zaroori hai. Jo zinda ho toh phir zinda nazar aana zaroori hai! When priniples are at stake, one must fight, This battle is what makes you alive! I thank Wasim Barelvi sahab with all my heart for letting us use this beautiful couplet with a minor change. The song is written by Irshad Kamil sir and the music is by my dear friend Anirudh. Presenting, Zinda Banda!"

Last week, a source told Zoom TV that Shah Rukh and the team at Red Chillies have left no stone unturned to make the song as grand as possible. “(They) shot on a grand scale in Chennai, over five days, with over 1000 dancers from all across Indian cities like Chennai, Hyderabad, Bangalore, Madurai, Mumbai and more," the insider said. The choreography is rumoured to be done by Shobi.

“Produced at an impressive budget of over 15 crores, Zinda Banda will showcase the spectacular visual of SRK dancing like never before with thousands of girls. With Anirudh composing and helming the vocals as well and the moves are choreographed by Shobi, this track is all set to get the nation grooving," the insider added.

