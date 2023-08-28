Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan To Create History With Release In World's Largest Theatre In Germany

Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming film Jawan is all set to release on September 7. It is directed by Atlee and also stars Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi in the lead roles. Recently, the film made history as it is going to be screened at the world’s largest IMAX in Germany. It is a gigantic permanent IMAX screen known as Traumpalast in Leonberg, Germany. As per reports, the screen is about 125 feet wide and 72 feet tall. Jawan will be the first Indian film that will be screened in this theatre.

This cinema screen was first opened on December 6, 2022. The making of the theatre began in 2020. It also received a Guinness World Record, naming the theatre the largest permanent cinema hall with an area of 814.8 square metres. On August 25, Jawan’s makers released a new poster of the film. Sharing the poster, Shah Rukh Khan mentioned in the caption, “There’s a purpose behind every Face. But this is just the beginning…Wait for the Ace!!!"