Jawan Trailer: Alia Bhatt Reacts To Shah Rukh Khan's Nod, Says 'Poori Duniya Ko Chahiye...'

Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan trailer was finally released on Thursday afternoon and it left everyone super excited for the movie. The trailer promises that the Atlee directorial will be an action-packed, top-notch movie. However, one thing that caught everyone’s attention in the Jawan trailer was Shah Rukh Khan’s nod to Alia Bhatt. In one of the scenes when SRK hijacks a metro, Nayanthara’s police officer asks him what he wants when he says ‘Alia Bhatt’.

While everyone was left surprised with a nod to Alia Bhatt, the Gangbai Kathiawadi actress has now also reacted to it. A short while back, Alia took to her Instagram stories and wrote, “Aur poori duniya ko chahiye sirf SRK!!! @iamsrk what a fabulous fabulous trailer…7th September is toooooo far away". Check it out here:

Alia Bhatt and Shah Rukh Khan share a great bond. The two featured together in the 2016 movie Dear Zindagi. SRK also made a special appearance last year in Alia and Ranbir Kapoor’s Brahmastra Part One: Shiva. King Khan also co-produced Alia Bhatt’s Darlings.

Recently, Shah Rukh Khan also congratulated Alia Bhatt for winning the Best Actress National Award for her performance in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s directorial, Gangubai Kathiawadi. During the ‘Ask SRK’ session, one of the social media users asked, “Sir your little one aka Alia Bhatt got her first National Award, feeling proud?" Responding to this, SRK expressed his happiness for Alia Bhatt’s success and congratulated her. “Yeah so happy for her (Alia Bhatt) and congratulations to all other winners too," he wrote.

Meanwhile, talking about Jawan, the film is written and directed by Atlee. Besides Shah Rukh Khan, it also stars Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Sanya Malhotra and Riddhi Dogra in key roles. Deepika Padukone will also be making a special appearance in the movie.