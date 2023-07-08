Jawan Prevue Date CONFIRMED: Shah Rukh Khan Makes Exciting Announcement With Fiery Video

Shah Rukh Khan has everyone on the edge of their seats already with the mystery around the launch date of Jawan’s Prevue. While it was reported earlier that the Prevue will be unveiled alongside Tom Cruise’s Mission Impossible 7 which is set to release on July 12, an update around the film on Saturday by Red Chillies Entertainment hinted that the Prevue might come out even earlier. And now Shah Rukh Khan has finally announced the release date with a fiery video.

The much-awaited look of Shah Rukh Khan’s mega film, ‘Jawan’, is all set to be unveiled on 10th July at 10:30 am. This exciting news was revealed by Shah Rukh Khan himself through his social media, fuelling the JAWAN frenzy among fans and movie enthusiasts alike. He tweeted, “मैं पुण्य हूँ या पाप हूँ?… मैं भी आप हूँ…Main punya hoon ya paap hoon?… Main bhi aap hoon… #JawanPrevueOn10July

#Jawan releasing worldwide on 7th September 2023, in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu."

Check Out His Tweet.