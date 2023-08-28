Jawan Trailer Updates: SRK To Drop Not Ramaiya Vastavaiya Song Tomo, Trailer Release Postponed?

Jawan Trailer Updates: Shah Rukh Khan fans have been eagerly waiting for Jawan’s trailer ever since the superstar dropped the Jawan Prevue last month. If reports and trade insiders are to be believed, it seems like fans might be treated to the Jawan trailer today, August 28. However, News18 hears that the trailer will not be releasing today. Fans were hoping that the trailer arrives, especially after Karan Johar dubbed it as ‘trailer of the century’.

SRK had teased the Jawan trailer on Saturday, during his #AskSRK session. He revealed that Atlee is working on the trailer and we might get to watch it soon.