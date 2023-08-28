Jawan Trailer Updates: SRK To Drop Not Ramaiya Vastavaiya Song Tomo, Trailer Release Postponed?

Published By: Dishya Sharma
Last Updated: August 29, 2023, 23:39 IST
Mumbai, India
Jawan Trailer Updates: Shah Rukh Khan fans have been eagerly waiting for Jawan’s trailer ever since the superstar dropped the Jawan Prevue last month. If reports and trade insiders are to be believed, it seems like fans might be treated to the Jawan trailer today, August 28. However, News18 hears that the trailer will not be releasing today. Fans were hoping that the trailer arrives, especially after Karan Johar dubbed it as ‘trailer of the century’.
SRK had teased the Jawan trailer on Saturday, during his #AskSRK session. He revealed that Atlee is working on the trailer and we might get to watch it soon.
Shah Rukh Khan has confirmed that the new song of Jawan, Not Ramaiya Vastavaiya, to release on Tuesday
Fans have been long speculating that Thalapathy Vijay could appear in Jawan. However, there has been no official statement or confirmation yet.
Shah Rukh Khan’s film Jawan has been given an U/A certificate by the Censor Board. The film’s runtime has also been revealed.
Shah Rukh Khan has decided to opt out of media interviews and interactions before Jawan’s release. The actor followed a similar stratergy before Pathaan’s release.
We’ve got some heartbreaking news for SRK fans! While there were reports suggesting that the Jawan trailer might release today, News18 has learnt that the trailer might not drop today.
Shah Rukh Khan confessed that all he hopes from Jawan is that it entertains his fans.
In one of the #AskSRK sessions, Shah Rukh opened up about his favourite scene from the Atlee film. The actor revealed that it is an action scene involving trucks.
If reports are to be believed, Shah Rukh has roped in some of the best action directors globally for Jawan. The team includes Spiro Razatos, Yannick Ben, Craig Macrae, Kecha Khamphakdee, Sunil Rodrigues and Anal Arasu. Spiro Razatos is known for his work in The Fast and the Furious, Captain America, and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. Meanhwhile, Yannick Ben has designed action scenes for Transporter 3, Dunkirk and Inception. Craig Macrae is known for his imaginative direction in films like Mad Max: Fury Road and Avengers: Age of Ultron.
If a report by Times Now Digital is to be believed, SRK will be playing a double role in the film. King Khan will play the role of a fighter (father) and also the role of a jailer (son) in the movie. The entertainment portal also claimed that Shah Rukh Khan’s jailer character in Jawan will be named Azad.
Trade expert Girish Johar revealed that Jawan is ready to take over the US. The advance bookings for Jawan is reportedly Rs 1.8 crs (approx) so far.
As part of Jawan’s promotions, Shah Rukh Khan dropped a new video on Saturday in which he was heard reciting a poem while the new motion poster revealed his looks from the movie.
Shah Rukh Khan reveaeled he plans to release the silver half-masks, seen in the promos and posters, for fans ahead of the film’s release. The superstar came about the idea after a fan asked him where he could get one of the masks.
Shah Rukh Khan teased Jawan during his recent Ask SRK session and said that the film is about women that is made for men.
While Jawan is yet to open the advance booking across the country, a theatre in Mumbai opened the advance booking for the film. According to India Today, the tickets were sold out in just 15 minutes. Tickets as high as Rs 1100 were also bought by audience.
A source told Koi Moi that the trailer will feature Shah Rukh Khan’s various look from the film. “It might be too cliched to say but this will have Shah Rukh Khan doing some never-seen-before stuff. This goes without saying that it’s high on massy action and we could see few of the best hand-to-hand combat sequences as well," the source said.
Trade insider Ramesh Bala revealed that Shah Rukh Khan and Atlee could be hosting a star-studded music launch of Jawan in Chennai.
A source informed Koi Moi that not only Karan Johar but Rani Mukerji might have also watched the Jawan trailer on Sunday night. “The trailer has been watched by a few selected industry insiders (probably Rani Mukerji as well) at the RCE’s office last night and the reports are extraordinary," the source said.
Shah Rukh Khan’s fans are bracing themselves for the trailer. The Jawan trailer is rumoured to release today, August 28.
In a rare sight these days, the paparazzi spotted Shah Rukh Khan out and about on Sunday night.
A report by Box Office Worldwide has claimed that director Prashanth Neel will be attaching the trailer of his upcoming film Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire, headlined by Prabhas, with Jawan.
Shah Rukh addressed the trailer demands on Saturday during his Ask SRK sessions. A fan had asked him if he would release the trailer on the day of the film’s release and a witty SRK asked what he doesn’t release a trailer at all.
While fans are waiting for Jawan’s trailer to release, Shah Rukh had released the teaser of the film’s new song called Not Ramaiya Vastavaiya.
Karan Johar took to his Instagram Stories and penned a cryptic note which has Shah Rukh Khan fans’ attention. “I just saw the trailer of the century!!!!!!! #iykyk," he wrote, leaving fans thinking that he is talking about the Jawan trailer.
Trade expert Atul Mohan took to X, previously known as Twitter, on Sunday night and said that fans can expect the Jawan trailer arrive on Monday.
Directed by Atlee, SRK plays the lead in the film, and marks his first film with the director. The film also stars Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi in crucial roles whereas Deepika Padukone will be making a special appearance. Speculations are doing the rounds suggesting that Shah Rukh might be playing a double role in the movie.