Jawan LIVE Updates: Shah Rukh Khan Headed To Shoot For Raja Kumari's Song With Nayanthara, Video Goes Viral

Curated By: Shrishti Negi
Last Updated: July 12, 2023, 15:19 IST
Mumbai, India
Jawan LIVE Updates: Shah Rukh Khan and Atlee’s Jawan has created history even before its theatrical release in September. The film’s blockbuster prevue has crossed more than 112 million views across all social media platforms in less than 24 hours. Meanwhile, Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has given a shout-out to SRK, saying that he would be watching Jawan on the first day.
Jawan also features Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Deepika Padukone, Sanya Malhotra, Priya Mani and Ridhi Dogra.
Shah Rukh Khan thanked Salman Khan for his shoutout to Jawan and revealed that he was the first one to watch the Jawan prevue.
Atlee thanked Shah Rukh Khan for the ‘great opportunity’ of directing Jawan.
As reported earlier, Shah Rukh Khan will be filming for the Raja Kumari song with Nayanthara for Jawan. The shoot is taking place at Yash Raj Films’ studio.
The background score in the Jawan prevue by Anirudh R has impressed fans.
Shah Rukh Khan was spotted out and about amid a special surprise rumours.
Nayanthara will be making her Bollywood debut with Jawan. The actress will be seen performing action scenes in the movie and fans are eager to watch her.
Even though it has been two days since the Jawan prevue released, the video continues to be on the #1 spot of YouTube trending feed.
Shah Rukh Khan and Atlee’s fans are revisiting the first time duo posed for a photo together.
Following the release of Jawan’s prevue, Shah Rukh Khan’s fans believe it will be SRK vs SRK in the movie.
After Shah Rukh Khan tweeted to thank DOP GK Vishnu for his work on Jawan, the cinematographer replied to him and shared his experience of working with him. “Thank you so much for your kind words sir! It was an incredible experience working with you. It’s true, I do have a little bit of talent 😉, but the fact is that your phenomenal performance in the film inspired me. You are the shining star that brought out the best in me," he tweeted.
Deepika Padukone’s brief appearance in Jawan prevue has created a stir on social media. The actress is seen fighting SRK in a saree.
Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara are currently busy shooting for a special dance song for Atlee’s Jawan in YRF Studio, as per a journalist.
SRK’s Jawan prevue has been attached with Mission Impossible 7 screenings today. Fans share their excitement about the same on Twitter.
Oscar-winning composer AR Rahman has sent his best wishes to Jawan team. Rahman tweeted: “Looks super intriguing… congrats and best wishes to the whole team."
Ridhi Dogra, in an exclusive interview with News18 Showsha, talks about her experience of working with Shah Rukh Khan in Jawan. “I was so happy when I met him. I told him that I wouldn’t call him ‘Shah Rukh sir’. I called him ‘Shah Rukh’ and he was very kind to allow me to call him that (laughs)," Ridhi told us.
Shah Rukh Khan’s Nashik fans celebrate the success of Jawan prevue by cutting a cake. A fan shared the video of the celebration on Twitter.
There were reports that SRK would be launching Jawan trailer on the day of Mission Impossible 7 release. It will be interesting to see if the rumours turn out to be true.
Huma Qureshi has reviewed Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan prevue and called it “unreal".
Tamil superstar Nayanthara makes a power-packed entry wearing a trench coat over a white shirt in Jawan prevue. She reportedly plays a cop in Jawan.
Shah Rukh Khan has thanked his production house Red Chillies Entertainment CEO Gaurav Verma for all the support. SRK tweeted, “Well done my man. You and your team have gone beyond the call of films with this one. All the best to all of us."
SRK, who has maintained that he is a late riser, has surprised fans with his early morning tweet. The actor continues to thank his Jawan team in the wake of the release of the film’s prevue.
Shah Rukh Khan has thanked his Jawan co-star Ridhi Dogra for being “so sporting through out the hectic shoot."
An SRK fan who goes by the name Paige Wilson shared pictures of dolls, featuring Shah Rukh’s bald look from the ‘Jawan’ prevue.
Popular American YouTuber IShowSpeed, whose real name is Darren Watkins Jr, has reacted to SRK’s Jawan prevue and his reaction video is going viral on social media.
Deepika Padukone will make a cameo appearance in Jawan. A user shared an interesting GIF featuring Deepika’s ‘trademark scenes’ with SRK from Chennai Xpress, Pathaan and Jawan.
Taking to Twitter, Sujoy Ghosh expressed his admiration for Jawan prevue and wrote: “Man, that last few seconds of the Jawan trailer… gotey gripping stuff! I bow to you @iamsrk."
Thalapathy Vijay fans are rooting for SRK’s Jawan. Vijay has worked with Atlee in multiple blockbuster movies. Atlee is now directing SRK in Jawan for the first time.
A throwback photo of Jawan director Atlee and Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan has surfaced on social media and is insanely going viral.
South star Amritha Aiyer shared her first look from Jawan prevue on Twitter. Sharing her still, Amritha wrote, “My Next biggest film with @iamsrk sir’s movie Jawan."
Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan prevue has crossed more than 112 million views across all platforms. SRK’s production house Red Chillies Entertainment shared the updated.