Jawan LIVE Updates: Shah Rukh Khan Headed To Shoot For Raja Kumari's Song With Nayanthara, Video Goes Viral

Jawan LIVE Updates: Shah Rukh Khan has created a stir on social media with his blockbuster prevue of Jawan in which SRK is also sporting bald look for the first time.

Jawan Trailer, Shah Rukh Khan, SRK, Atlee, Nayanthara, Deepika Padukone

Curated By: Shrishti Negi

News18.com

Last Updated: July 12, 2023, 15:19 IST

Mumbai, India

Jawan LIVE Updates: Shah Rukh Khan and Atlee’s Jawan has created history even before its theatrical release in September. The film’s blockbuster prevue has crossed more than 112 million views across all social media platforms in less than 24 hours. Meanwhile, Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has given a shout-out to SRK, saying that he would be watching Jawan on the first day.

Jawan also features Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Deepika Padukone, Sanya Malhotra, Priya Mani and Ridhi Dogra.

Jul 12, 2023 15:19 IST

Jawan LIVE Updates: Shah Rukh Khan thanks Salman Khan for his shoutout

Shah Rukh Khan thanked Salman Khan for his shoutout to Jawan and revealed that he was the first one to watch the Jawan prevue.

Jul 12, 2023 12:33 IST

Jawan LIVE Updates: Atlee tells SRK 'I'm living the dream'

Atlee thanked Shah Rukh Khan for the ‘great opportunity’ of directing Jawan.

Jul 12, 2023 12:03 IST

Jawan LIVE Updates: Shah Rukh Khan headed to film Raja Kumari song

As reported earlier, Shah Rukh Khan will be filming for the Raja Kumari song with Nayanthara for Jawan. The shoot is taking place at Yash Raj Films’ studio.

Jul 12, 2023 11:59 IST

Jawan LIVE Updates: Fans cannot get over the prevue BGM

The background score in the Jawan prevue by Anirudh R has impressed fans.

Jul 12, 2023 11:41 IST

Jawan LIVE Updates: Shah Rukh spotted out and about

Shah Rukh Khan was spotted out and about amid a special surprise rumours.

Jul 12, 2023 11:21 IST

Jawan LIVE Updates: Fans are excited for Nayanthara

Nayanthara will be making her Bollywood debut with Jawan. The actress will be seen performing action scenes in the movie and fans are eager to watch her.

Jul 12, 2023 11:16 IST

Jawan LIVE Updates: SRK's Jawan Prevue continues to trend on #1 spot on YouTube

Even though it has been two days since the Jawan prevue released, the video continues to be on the #1 spot of YouTube trending feed.

Jul 12, 2023 11:08 IST

Jawan LIVE Updates: Atlee's first pic with SRK goes viral

Shah Rukh Khan and Atlee’s fans are revisiting the first time duo posed for a photo together.

Jul 12, 2023 10:58 IST

Jawan LIVE Updates: It will be SRK vs SRK?

Following the release of Jawan’s prevue, Shah Rukh Khan’s fans believe it will be SRK vs SRK in the movie.

Jul 12, 2023 10:48 IST

Jawan LIVE Updates: Cinematographer GK Vishnu talks about working with SRK

After Shah Rukh Khan tweeted to thank DOP GK Vishnu for his work on Jawan, the cinematographer replied to him and shared his experience of working with him. “Thank you so much for your kind words sir! It was an incredible experience working with you. It’s true, I do have a little bit of talent 😉, but the fact is that your phenomenal performance in the film inspired me. You are the shining star that brought out the best in me," he tweeted.

Jul 12, 2023 10:27 IST

Jawan LIVE Updates: Deepika Padukone fights SRK in saree

Deepika Padukone’s brief appearance in Jawan prevue has created a stir on social media. The actress is seen fighting SRK in a saree.

Jul 12, 2023 10:14 IST

Jawan LIVE Updates: Shooting still on for SRK starrer?

Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara are currently busy shooting for a special dance song for Atlee’s Jawan in YRF Studio, as per a journalist.

Jul 12, 2023 10:03 IST

Jawan LIVE Updates: Prevue attached with Mission Impossible 7 screenings

SRK’s Jawan prevue has been attached with Mission Impossible 7 screenings today. Fans share their excitement about the same on Twitter.

Jul 12, 2023 09:54 IST

Jawan LIVE Updates: AR Rahman sends best wishes to Atlee and his team

Oscar-winning composer AR Rahman has sent his best wishes to Jawan team. Rahman tweeted: “Looks super intriguing… congrats and best wishes to the whole team."

Jul 12, 2023 09:49 IST

Jawan LIVE Updates: Ridhi shares her experience of working with SRK

Ridhi Dogra, in an exclusive interview with News18 Showsha, talks about her experience of working with Shah Rukh Khan in Jawan. “I was so happy when I met him. I told him that I wouldn’t call him ‘Shah Rukh sir’. I called him ‘Shah Rukh’ and he was very kind to allow me to call him that (laughs)," Ridhi told us.

Jul 12, 2023 09:38 IST

Jawan LIVE Updates: SRK fans celebrate prevue in Nashik

Shah Rukh Khan’s Nashik fans celebrate the success of Jawan prevue by cutting a cake. A fan shared the video of the celebration on Twitter.

Jul 12, 2023 09:30 IST

Jawan LIVE Updates: SRK to surprise fans on Mission Impossible day?

There were reports that SRK would be launching Jawan trailer on the day of Mission Impossible 7 release. It will be interesting to see if the rumours turn out to be true.

Jul 12, 2023 09:21 IST

Jawan LIVE Updates: Huma Qureshi calls prevue 'unreal'

Huma Qureshi has reviewed Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan prevue and called it “unreal".

Jul 12, 2023 09:17 IST

Jawan LIVE Updates: Nayanthara makes powerful entry in prevue

Tamil superstar Nayanthara makes a power-packed entry wearing a trench coat over a white shirt in Jawan prevue. She reportedly plays a cop in Jawan.

Nayanthara makes a smashing entry in Jawan prevue.
Jul 12, 2023 09:07 IST

Jawan LIVE Updates: SRK thanks Red Chillies Ent CEO Gaurav Verma

Shah Rukh Khan has thanked his production house Red Chillies Entertainment CEO Gaurav Verma for all the support. SRK tweeted, “Well done my man. You and your team have gone beyond the call of films with this one. All the best to all of us."

Jul 12, 2023 09:00 IST

Jawan LIVE Updates: SRK surprises fans with his early morning tweet

SRK, who has maintained that he is a late riser, has surprised fans with his early morning tweet. The actor continues to thank his Jawan team in the wake of the release of the film’s prevue.

Jul 12, 2023 08:51 IST

Jawan LIVE Updates: Bless you, SRK to Ridhi Dogra

Shah Rukh Khan has thanked his Jawan co-star Ridhi Dogra for being “so sporting through out the hectic shoot."

Jul 12, 2023 08:45 IST

Jawan LIVE Updates: SRK's dolls inspired by his bald look

An SRK fan who goes by the name Paige Wilson shared pictures of dolls, featuring Shah Rukh’s bald look from the ‘Jawan’ prevue.

Jul 12, 2023 08:19 IST

Jawan LIVE Updates: Popular American YouTube reacts to Prevue

Popular American YouTuber IShowSpeed, whose real name is Darren Watkins Jr, has reacted to SRK’s Jawan prevue and his reaction video is going viral on social media.

Jul 12, 2023 08:10 IST

Jawan LIVE Updates: Deepika-SRK's 'trademark' scenes

Deepika Padukone will make a cameo appearance in Jawan. A user shared an interesting GIF featuring Deepika’s ‘trademark scenes’ with SRK from Chennai Xpress, Pathaan and Jawan.

Jul 12, 2023 07:57 IST

Jawan LIVE Updates: I bow to you SRK, says Sujoy Ghosh

Taking to Twitter, Sujoy Ghosh expressed his admiration for Jawan prevue and wrote: “Man, that last few seconds of the Jawan trailer… gotey gripping stuff! I bow to you @iamsrk."

Jul 12, 2023 07:40 IST

Jawan LIVE Updates: Vijay fans are super excited for SRK movie

Thalapathy Vijay fans are rooting for SRK’s Jawan. Vijay has worked with Atlee in multiple blockbuster movies. Atlee is now directing SRK in Jawan for the first time.

Jul 12, 2023 07:28 IST

Jawan LIVE Updates: Atlee and SRK's throwback pic goes viral

A throwback photo of Jawan director Atlee and Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan has surfaced on social media and is insanely going viral.

When Atlee and SRK were spotted together for the first time.
Jul 12, 2023 07:21 IST

Jawan LIVE Updates: South star Amritha Aiyer shares her first look

South star Amritha Aiyer shared her first look from Jawan prevue on Twitter. Sharing her still, Amritha wrote, “My Next biggest film with @iamsrk sir’s movie Jawan."

Jul 12, 2023 07:18 IST

Jawan LIVE Updates: Prevue of SRK starrer crosses 112 million views

Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan prevue has crossed more than 112 million views across all platforms. SRK’s production house Red Chillies Entertainment shared the updated.

Its prevue received an overwhelming response from the audience and fans are super excited to see Shah Rukh in a full-fledged mass action entertainer. There are reports that the non-theatrical rights of Shah Rukh’s Jawan have been sold for Rs 250 crores. Jawan will hit the theatres on September 7, 2023.

