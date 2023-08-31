Trends :Jawan TrailerNayantharaShah Rukh KhanKaran JoharSunny Deol
Jawan Trailer LIVE Updates: Shah Rukh Khan Fans Excited For 'Blockbuster', Suhana Khan Is All Hearts
Jawan Trailer LIVE Updates: Shah Rukh Khan Fans Excited For 'Blockbuster', Suhana Khan Is All Hearts

Jawan Trailer LIVE Updates: Shah Rukh Khan's powerful dialogue in the trailer has sent his fans into a frenzy.

Curated By: Shrishti Negi

Last Updated: August 31, 2023, 18:35 IST

Jawan Trailer Launch LIVE Updates: Shah Rukh Khan finally dropped the trailer of his highly anticipated film Jawan on Thursday, and it has blockbuster written all over it. The superstar will unveil the trailer at the iconic Burj Khalifa in Dubai later in the day. Nayanthara also treated Jawan fans to a huge surprise as she made her debut on Instagram a few minutes before the online release of the trailer. Jawan, also starring Vijay Sethupathi, is slated to release in theatres on September 7.

Aug 31, 2023 18:35 IST

Jawan Trailer LIVE Updates: SRK Says Atlee Film Is About Women Empowerment

Shah Rukh Khan teased Jawan during his recent Ask SRK session and said that the film is about women and is made for men.

Aug 31, 2023 18:12 IST

Jawan Trailer LIVE Updates: A Look at Some of the Pictures from Audio Launch Event

Here are some of the pictures from the Jawan’s grand audio launch event which was held in Chennai on Wednesday, August 30:

Aug 31, 2023 18:03 IST

Jawan Trailer LIVE Updates: SRK To Roll Out Jawan Mask?

Recently, Shah Rukh Khan revealed he plans to release the silver half-masks, seen in the promos and posters, for fans ahead of the film’s release. The superstar came about the idea after a fan asked him where he could get one of the masks.

Aug 31, 2023 17:52 IST

Jawan Trailer LIVE Updates: SRK Ropes In Some of The Best Action Directors

If reports are to be believed, Shah Rukh has roped in some of the best action directors globally for Jawan. The team includes Spiro Razatos, Yannick Ben, Craig Macrae, Kecha Khamphakdee, Sunil Rodrigues and Anal Arasu. Spiro Razatos is known for his work in The Fast and the Furious, Captain America, and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. Meanhwhile, Yannick Ben has designed action scenes for Transporter 3, Dunkirk and Inception. Craig Macrae is known for his imaginative direction in films like Mad Max: Fury Road and Avengers: Age of Ultron.

Aug 31, 2023 17:43 IST

Jawan Trailer LIVE Updates: SRK Fans Are Sure That Atlee Film Is a 'Blockbuster'

Following the Jawan trailer release, fans are sure that the Atlee directorial will surely be a blockbuster.

Aug 31, 2023 17:33 IST

Jawan Trailer LIVE Updates: Fans Laud Shah Rukh Khan's Versatility

Shah Rukh Khan’s multiple looks in Jawan trailer have left fans completely impressed.

Aug 31, 2023 17:15 IST

Shah Rukh Khan's Name in Atlee Film Has a MASSIVE Connection With Akshay Kumar

A screen grab from the trailer indeed gave away Shah Rukh’s name in the film for one of his characters. One can also make a connection with his character with that of Akshay Kumar from Rowdy Rathore.

For More : Jawan Trailer: Shah Rukh Khan’s Name in Atlee Film Has a MASSIVE Connection With Akshay Kumar

Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan has a connection with Akshay Kumar’s Rowdy Rathore.
Aug 31, 2023 16:51 IST

Jawan Trailer LIVE Updates: Fans Call Nayanthara 'Lady Superstar'

Fans are excited about Nayanthara’s performance in Jawan and are calling her ‘lady superstar’.

Aug 31, 2023 16:38 IST

Jawan Trailer LIVE Updates: Aryan Khan Calls It 'Massy'

As reported by India Today, Aryan Khan was the first person to watch the Jawan trailer. Not just this, he also gave dad Shah Rukh Khan his honest feedback and called the trailer ‘massy’. Read full report here.

Aug 31, 2023 16:28 IST

Jawan Trailer LIVE Updates: Fans Impressed With VFX In SRK Starrer

VFX in Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan trailer have left fans impressed.

Aug 31, 2023 16:17 IST

Jawan Trailer LIVE Updates: 'Blockbuster' Trends

Hours after Jawan trailer was released, ‘blockbuster’ is now trending on the microblogging site ‘X’.

Aug 31, 2023 16:06 IST

Jawan Trailer LIVE Updates: YouTuber Ashish Chanchlai Calls Film 'Blockbuster'

YouTuber Ashish Chanchlai took to his ‘X’ account and praised Jawan trailer. He shared that he cannot wait to watch the Atlee directorial and mentioned that the film will surely be a ‘blockbuster’.

Aug 31, 2023 15:56 IST

Jawan Trailer LIVE Updates: Fans Anticipate Release Date Scenario

Fans are anticipating what might happen on the day of Jawan’s release with hilarious videos on social media. Watch one of the clips here:

Aug 31, 2023 15:48 IST

Jawan Trailer LIVE Updates: Suhana Khan Is All Hearts

Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan also shared the Jawan trailer on his Instagram stories and dropped a red heart emoji.

Aug 31, 2023 15:38 IST

Jawan Trailer LIVE Updates: Atlee's Film Is All About 'Action, Drama and Heart'

Anirudh Ravichander took to his ‘X’ account and shared that Jawan is all about “Action, drama, and a whole lot of heart".

Aug 31, 2023 15:26 IST

Jawan Trailer LIVE Updates: SRK's Name in Atlee Film Has a Connection With Akshay Kumar

One of Shah Rukh Khan’s character is named Vikram Rathore in Jawan. Interestingly, Akshay Kumar’s also played the role of Vikram Rathore in his movie Rowdy Rathore. Check out SRK’s badge in this still from Jawan trailer to know his name:

Aug 31, 2023 15:21 IST

Jawan Trailer LIVE Updates: Aryan Khan Reviews SRK Starrer

As reported by India Today, Aryan Khan watched Jawan trailer and discussed it with his father, Shah Rukh Khan. Not just this, the starkid also “told his friends that it is his dad’s most massy trailer, action and dialogue-oriented trailer."

Aug 31, 2023 15:21 IST

Aug 31, 2023 15:07 IST

Jawan Trailer LIVE Updates: Anirudh Ravichander Shares Trailer Too

Singer Anirudh Ravichander also shared Jawan trailer on his ‘X’ account and dropped a fire emoji.

Aug 31, 2023 15:03 IST

Jawan Trailer LIVE Updates: Kapil Sharma Sends 'Love and Wishes' To SRK

Sharing Jawan trailer on his ‘X’ account, Kapil Sharma wrote, “What a mind blowing trailer of #Jawan 🤩👏👏👏 lots of love and best wishes to @iamsrk bhai n the entire team of jawan 🎉 can’t wait for 7th September."

Aug 31, 2023 14:56 IST

Jawan Trailer LIVE Updates: Film Likely To Earn Rs 85 Cr On Day 1

Jawan, starring Shah Rukh Khan, is likely to surpass the opening record of Pathaan, which earned over Rs 57 crores on day 1 of its release. Read our detailed report here.

Jawan will hit the theatres on September 7.
Aug 31, 2023 14:49 IST

Jawan Trailer LIVE Updates: Fans 'Cannot Wait' For SRK Starrer

Jawan trailer has left fans excited for Shah Rukh Khan starrer.

Aug 31, 2023 14:41 IST

Jawan Trailer LIVE Updates: SRK and Deepika's Chemistry Impress All

Fans are appreciating Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone’s chemistry in the Jawan trailer.

Aug 31, 2023 14:31 IST

Jawan Trailer LIVE Updates: Advance Booking From Friday

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to the microblogging site X and shared that the advance bookings of Jawan will begin on Friday, September 1.

Aug 31, 2023 14:15 IST

Jawan Trailer LIVE Updates: Fans Laud SRK's 'Makeovers'

Shah Rukh Khan’s different looks in Jawan trailer are getting widely appreciated by fans.

Aug 31, 2023 14:03 IST

Jawan Trailer LIVE Updates: Nayanthara Calls SRK 'My Favvv'

Sharing Jawan trailer on her Instagram handle, Nayanthara called Shah Rukh Khan ‘my favvvv’.

Aug 31, 2023 13:53 IST

Jawan Trailer LIVE Updates: Karan Johar Calls Film 'Blockbuster'

Karan Jojar shared Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan trailer on his Instagram stories and called it a ‘blockbuster’.

Aug 31, 2023 13:47 IST

Jawan Trailer LIVE Updates: Fans Call Atlee's Movie 'Masala Entertainer'

Fans are impressed with the Jawan trailer and are calling it a ‘masala entertainer’.

On Wednesday, SRK attended the audio launch of Jawan in Chennai along with director Atlee, Anirudh Ravichander, Vijay, Yogi Babu, Sanya Malhotra and Priya Mani Raj. Nayanthara skipped the event due to Onam celebration in Kerala.

