Jawan Trailer LIVE Updates: Shah Rukh Khan Fans Excited For 'Blockbuster', Suhana Khan Is All Hearts

Curated By: Shrishti Negi
Last Updated: August 31, 2023, 18:35 IST
Mumbai, India
Jawan Trailer Launch LIVE Updates: Shah Rukh Khan finally dropped the trailer of his highly anticipated film Jawan on Thursday, and it has blockbuster written all over it. The superstar will unveil the trailer at the iconic Burj Khalifa in Dubai later in the day. Nayanthara also treated Jawan fans to a huge surprise as she made her debut on Instagram a few minutes before the online release of the trailer. Jawan, also starring Vijay Sethupathi, is slated to release in theatres on September 7.
Shah Rukh Khan teased Jawan during his recent Ask SRK session and said that the film is about women and is made for men.
Here are some of the pictures from the Jawan’s grand audio launch event which was held in Chennai on Wednesday, August 30:
Recently, Shah Rukh Khan revealed he plans to release the silver half-masks, seen in the promos and posters, for fans ahead of the film’s release. The superstar came about the idea after a fan asked him where he could get one of the masks.
If reports are to be believed, Shah Rukh has roped in some of the best action directors globally for Jawan. The team includes Spiro Razatos, Yannick Ben, Craig Macrae, Kecha Khamphakdee, Sunil Rodrigues and Anal Arasu. Spiro Razatos is known for his work in The Fast and the Furious, Captain America, and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. Meanhwhile, Yannick Ben has designed action scenes for Transporter 3, Dunkirk and Inception. Craig Macrae is known for his imaginative direction in films like Mad Max: Fury Road and Avengers: Age of Ultron.
Following the Jawan trailer release, fans are sure that the Atlee directorial will surely be a blockbuster.
Shah Rukh Khan’s multiple looks in Jawan trailer have left fans completely impressed.
A screen grab from the trailer indeed gave away Shah Rukh’s name in the film for one of his characters. One can also make a connection with his character with that of Akshay Kumar from Rowdy Rathore.
For More : Jawan Trailer: Shah Rukh Khan’s Name in Atlee Film Has a MASSIVE Connection With Akshay Kumar
Fans are excited about Nayanthara’s performance in Jawan and are calling her ‘lady superstar’.
As reported by India Today, Aryan Khan was the first person to watch the Jawan trailer. Not just this, he also gave dad Shah Rukh Khan his honest feedback and called the trailer ‘massy’. Read full report here.
VFX in Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan trailer have left fans impressed.
Hours after Jawan trailer was released, ‘blockbuster’ is now trending on the microblogging site ‘X’.
YouTuber Ashish Chanchlai took to his ‘X’ account and praised Jawan trailer. He shared that he cannot wait to watch the Atlee directorial and mentioned that the film will surely be a ‘blockbuster’.
Fans are anticipating what might happen on the day of Jawan’s release with hilarious videos on social media. Watch one of the clips here:
Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan also shared the Jawan trailer on his Instagram stories and dropped a red heart emoji.
Anirudh Ravichander took to his ‘X’ account and shared that Jawan is all about “Action, drama, and a whole lot of heart".
One of Shah Rukh Khan’s character is named Vikram Rathore in Jawan. Interestingly, Akshay Kumar’s also played the role of Vikram Rathore in his movie Rowdy Rathore. Check out SRK’s badge in this still from Jawan trailer to know his name:
As reported by India Today, Aryan Khan watched Jawan trailer and discussed it with his father, Shah Rukh Khan. Not just this, the starkid also “told his friends that it is his dad’s most massy trailer, action and dialogue-oriented trailer."
As reported by India Today, Aryan Khan watched Jawan trailer and discussed it with his father, Shah Rukh Khan. Not just this, the starkid also “told his friends that it is his dad’s most massy trailer, action and dialogue-oriented trailer."
As reported by India Today, Aryan Khan watched Jawan trailer and discussed it with his father, Shah Rukh Khan. Not just this, the starkid also “told his friends that it is his dad’s most massy trailer, action and dialogue-oriented trailer."
As reported by India Today, Aryan Khan watched Jawan trailer and discussed it with his father, Shah Rukh Khan. Not just this, the starkid also “told his friends that it is his dad’s most massy trailer, action and dialogue-oriented trailer."
Singer Anirudh Ravichander also shared Jawan trailer on his ‘X’ account and dropped a fire emoji.
Sharing Jawan trailer on his ‘X’ account, Kapil Sharma wrote, “What a mind blowing trailer of #Jawan 🤩👏👏👏 lots of love and best wishes to @iamsrk bhai n the entire team of jawan 🎉 can’t wait for 7th September."
Jawan, starring Shah Rukh Khan, is likely to surpass the opening record of Pathaan, which earned over Rs 57 crores on day 1 of its release. Read our detailed report here.
Jawan trailer has left fans excited for Shah Rukh Khan starrer.
Fans are appreciating Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone’s chemistry in the Jawan trailer.
Trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to the microblogging site X and shared that the advance bookings of Jawan will begin on Friday, September 1.
Shah Rukh Khan’s different looks in Jawan trailer are getting widely appreciated by fans.
Sharing Jawan trailer on her Instagram handle, Nayanthara called Shah Rukh Khan ‘my favvvv’.
Karan Jojar shared Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan trailer on his Instagram stories and called it a ‘blockbuster’.
Fans are impressed with the Jawan trailer and are calling it a ‘masala entertainer’.