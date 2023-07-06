Jawan Trailer: Nayanthara First Look From Shah Rukh Khan Film Leaks Online? Photo Goes Viral

Jawan Trailer: Shah Rukh Khan’s highly-anticipated film Jawan’s trailer is set to release with Mission: Impossible Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning next week. While the countdown to the trailer launch has begun, a photo of Nayanthara is now going viral, alleging that it is her first look from Jawan. Directed by Atlee, Nayanthara plays the lead in Jawan with Shah Rukh Khan.

In the alleged photo, Nayanthara is seen seated in a ballroom. Facing the camera, she is seen wearing a pink power suit. News18 couldn’t confirm the authencity of the photo at the time of publishing.

Jawan marks Nayanthara’s debut in Bollywood. The actress is rumoured to be paired opposite Shah Rukh Khan. Besides the Tamil lady superstar, Jawan also stars Vijay Sethupathi and Sanya Malhotra in pivotal roles. It was also reported that Deepika Padukone plays a cameo in the film. The actress is reportedly playing Shah Rukh’s wife in the movie and was spotted in Chennai for the shoot.

While the trailer is set to release next week, reports are claiming that a teaser could arrive before it. As per Bollywood Hungama, the official teaser of Jawan is going to be launched on either July 7 or July 15 and will be the biggest digital launch of all time.