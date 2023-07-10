Jawan Prevue LIVE Updates: Shah Rukh Khan Film Declared Blockbuster By Fans, Deepika-Nayanthara Perform Action

Jawan Prevue LIVE Updates: Shah Rukh Khan finally put an end to the wait and released the prevue of Jawan. One of the most highly-anticipated films of the year, Jawan stars Shah Rukh Khan in the lead. The film is directed by Atlee and also stars Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, and Sanya Malhotra in pivotal roles. The prevue has also confirmed that Deepika Padukone has a special appearance in the film.

In the prevue that was released today, July 10, Atlee revealed that Shah Rukh plays the hero and villain in the film. Thus hinting that he has a double role to play.