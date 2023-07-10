Jawan Prevue LIVE Updates: Shah Rukh Khan Film Declared Blockbuster By Fans, Deepika-Nayanthara Perform Action

Published By: Dishya Sharma
Last Updated: July 10, 2023, 14:47 IST
Mumbai, India
Jawan Prevue LIVE Updates: Shah Rukh Khan finally put an end to the wait and released the prevue of Jawan. One of the most highly-anticipated films of the year, Jawan stars Shah Rukh Khan in the lead. The film is directed by Atlee and also stars Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, and Sanya Malhotra in pivotal roles. The prevue has also confirmed that Deepika Padukone has a special appearance in the film.
In the prevue that was released today, July 10, Atlee revealed that Shah Rukh plays the hero and villain in the film. Thus hinting that he has a double role to play.
Vignesh Shivan took to his Instagram Stories to praise Nayanthara as she sets off for her Bollywood debut with Jawan.
In just three hours, the Jawan prevue has surpassed 5 million views.
Sujoy Ghosh took to Twitter and praised Shah Rukh Khan. “Man that last few seconds of the jawan trailer…. gotey gripping stuff! i bow to you @iamsrk," he tweeted.
Karan Johar is all praise for Jawan prevue. “Bhai!!!!!! This is going to be a juggernaut of a blockbuster! And @atlee47 you have done it again!!!! Wowww, can’t wait!!! #Jawan @iamsrk," he wrote on his Instagram Stories.
Fans are thrilled to see Deepika Padukone in the Jawan prevue. The actress is seen beating up Shah Rukh Khan while wearing a saree.
Following the release of the Jawna prevue, Atlee’s wife Priya took to Twitter and gave him a shoutout. “Meer and I are very very proud of u dadaaa @Atlee_dir ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ Love u 😘 God bless," she wrote. Atlee replied, “❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️my everything."
The Jawan prevue is getting big thumbs up from fans. Many are already declaring it a blockbuster.
Fans took to Twitter and praised the VFX of the Jawan prevue.
Music composer Anirudh R took to Twitter and share the Jawan Prevue video. While sharing the post, the musician wrote, “The wait is over! Watch the #JawanPrevue now! https://bit.ly/JawanPrevue_Hindi Dreams do come true and how! We make our debut with none other than the King @iamsrk 🫡❤️🙏🏻 Thank you sir and thank you my dear brother @Atlee_dir 🏆💥🥳 Readyyy 🔥🔥🔥."
Directing his first Hindi film, Atlee welcomed fans to the world of Jawan. Sharing the prevue link on Twitter, Atlee wrote, “Welcome to the world of JAWAN! #JawanPrevue Out Now - https://bit.ly/JawanPrevue_Hindi #Jawan releasing worldwide on 7th September 2023, in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu."
The Jawan prevue ends with Shah Rukh Khan dancing to Beqarar Karke in the metro train while it seems like he is holding the passengers hostage. The scene has impressed the internet and how!
Besides Priya Mani, the Jawan prevue seemingly confirms that Parvathy Thiruvothu is in the movie as well.
Priya Mani will be seen in Jawan, the prevue has confirmed. The actress is seen holding guns and prepare for battle in the video.
Yash Raj Films turn distributors for Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan in international markets.
With the release of Jawan’s prevue, several social media users couldn’t help but draw comparisons with other South Indian films and international titles.
It is no secret that Anirudh R not only elevates the trailer and movie to a mass level but also manages to stand out on its own. Jawan is no different. The background score of the prevue has already impressed fans and now, everyone is eager for the album to drop.
Vijay Sethupathi plays a pivotal role in Jawan. Although details about his role are still under the wraps, the actor’s first look was revealed in the prevue. The actor was seen packing a punch.
The Jawan prevue confirmed that Deepika Padukone will be a part of the film. The actress has a special appearance and in the prevue, she is seen beating SRK up.
The Jawan prevue finally revealed the first look of Nayanthara. The Atlee-SRK film marks her first Bollywood project.
The Jawan Prevue finally dropped today and it promises a massy experience. Shah Rukh Khan doubles up as a hero and villain in the film. Watch the prevue below:
It has also been revealed that Shah Rukh will sport several looks in the film. From a masked look to a bald look, Shah Rukh is pulling off each look with ease.
The prevue has generated massive buzz online. Many fans are surprised that Jawan revealed several details about the film, considering that there are still two months for the film’s release. However, they are glad that Atlee treated them to an impressive prevue.
Sharing the prevue on Twitter, Shah Rukh wrote, “Main kaun hoon, kaun nahin, jaanne ke liye, READY AH? #JawanPrevue Out Now! #Jawan releasing worldwide on 7th September 2023, in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu.” He also shared the prevue of the Tamil and Telugu dubbed versions.
Jawan marks Shah Rukh’s second big release this year. The actor delivered a blockbuster earlier this year with Pathaan. Starring in the titular role, the YRF film marked his comeback on the big screen after four long years. The film went on to become a blockbuster.