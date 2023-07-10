Trends :OMG 2 TeaserJawan PrevueOppenheimerBarun SobtiKartik Aaryan
Home » Movies » Jawan Prevue LIVE Updates: Shah Rukh Khan Film Declared Blockbuster By Fans, Deepika-Nayanthara Perform Action

Jawan Prevue LIVE Updates: Shah Rukh Khan promises a massy film for fans. The actor plays an out and out action star in the Atlee film.

Published By: Dishya Sharma

News18.com

Last Updated: July 10, 2023, 14:47 IST

Mumbai, India

Jawan Prevue LIVE Updates: Shah Rukh Khan finally put an end to the wait and released the prevue of Jawan. One of the most highly-anticipated films of the year, Jawan stars Shah Rukh Khan in the lead. The film is directed by Atlee and also stars Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, and Sanya Malhotra in pivotal roles. The prevue has also confirmed that Deepika Padukone has a special appearance in the film.

In the prevue that was released today, July 10, Atlee revealed that Shah Rukh plays the hero and villain in the film. Thus hinting that he has a double role to play.

Jul 10, 2023 14:47 IST

Jawan Prevue LIVE Updates: Vignesh Shivan is proud of Nayanthara

Vignesh Shivan took to his Instagram Stories to praise Nayanthara as she sets off for her Bollywood debut with Jawan.

Jul 10, 2023 14:37 IST

Jawan prevue surpasses 5 million views in just 3 hours

In just three hours, the Jawan prevue has surpassed 5 million views.

Jul 10, 2023 14:21 IST

Jawan Prevue LIVE Updates: Sujoy Ghosh praises Shah Rukh Khan

Sujoy Ghosh took to Twitter and praised Shah Rukh Khan. “Man that last few seconds of the jawan trailer…. gotey gripping stuff! i bow to you @iamsrk," he tweeted.

Jul 10, 2023 13:56 IST

Jawan Prevue LIVE Updates: Karan Johar praises Shah Rukh Khan, Atlee

Karan Johar is all praise for Jawan prevue. “Bhai!!!!!! This is going to be a juggernaut of a blockbuster! And @atlee47 you have done it again!!!! Wowww, can’t wait!!! #Jawan @iamsrk," he wrote on his Instagram Stories.

Jul 10, 2023 13:42 IST

Jawan Prevue LIVE Updates: Deepika Padukone impresses

Fans are thrilled to see Deepika Padukone in the Jawan prevue. The actress is seen beating up Shah Rukh Khan while wearing a saree.

Jul 10, 2023 13:33 IST

Jawan Prevue LIVE Updates: Atlee's wife Priya says she's proud of him

Following the release of the Jawna prevue, Atlee’s wife Priya took to Twitter and gave him a shoutout. “Meer and I are very very proud of u dadaaa @Atlee_dir ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ Love u 😘 God bless," she wrote. Atlee replied, “❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️my everything."

Jul 10, 2023 13:27 IST

Jawan Prevue LIVE Updates: Fans already declare it blockbuster

The Jawan prevue is getting big thumbs up from fans. Many are already declaring it a blockbuster.

Jul 10, 2023 13:15 IST

Jawan Prevue LIVE Updates: Fans are impressed with the VFX

Fans took to Twitter and praised the VFX of the Jawan prevue.

Jul 10, 2023 13:08 IST

Jawan Prevue LIVE Updates: Anirudh R calls Jawan 'dream come true'

Music composer Anirudh R took to Twitter and share the Jawan Prevue video. While sharing the post, the musician wrote, “The wait is over! Watch the #JawanPrevue now! https://bit.ly/JawanPrevue_Hindi Dreams do come true and how! We make our debut with none other than the King @iamsrk 🫡❤️🙏🏻 Thank you sir and thank you my dear brother @Atlee_dir 🏆💥🥳 Readyyy 🔥🔥🔥."

Jul 10, 2023 13:06 IST

Jawan Prevue LIVE Updates: Atlee welcomes fans to Jawan's world

Directing his first Hindi film, Atlee welcomed fans to the world of Jawan. Sharing the prevue link on Twitter, Atlee wrote, “Welcome to the world of JAWAN! #JawanPrevue Out Now - https://bit.ly/JawanPrevue_Hindi #Jawan releasing worldwide on 7th September 2023, in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu."

Jul 10, 2023 13:04 IST

Jawan Prevue LIVE Updates: Fans love SRK's dance scene

The Jawan prevue ends with Shah Rukh Khan dancing to Beqarar Karke in the metro train while it seems like he is holding the passengers hostage. The scene has impressed the internet and how!

Jul 10, 2023 12:53 IST

Jawan Prevue LIVE Updates: Is that Parvathy Thiruvothu?

Besides Priya Mani, the Jawan prevue seemingly confirms that Parvathy Thiruvothu is in the movie as well.

Jul 10, 2023 12:51 IST

Jawan Prevue LIVE Updates: Priya Mani's first look out

Priya Mani will be seen in Jawan, the prevue has confirmed. The actress is seen holding guns and prepare for battle in the video.

Jul 10, 2023 12:49 IST

Jawan Prevue LIVE Updates: YRF to distribute Jawan internationally

Yash Raj Films turn distributors for Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan in international markets.

Jul 10, 2023 12:45 IST

Jawan Prevue LIVE Updates: Shah Rukh Khan film ignites memories of several South films

With the release of Jawan’s prevue, several social media users couldn’t help but draw comparisons with other South Indian films and international titles.

Jul 10, 2023 12:41 IST

Jawan Prevue LIVE Updates: Anirudh R's music stands out

It is no secret that Anirudh R not only elevates the trailer and movie to a mass level but also manages to stand out on its own. Jawan is no different. The background score of the prevue has already impressed fans and now, everyone is eager for the album to drop.

Jul 10, 2023 12:38 IST

Jawan Prevue LIVE Updates: Vijay Sethupathi's first look revealed

Vijay Sethupathi plays a pivotal role in Jawan. Although details about his role are still under the wraps, the actor’s first look was revealed in the prevue. The actor was seen packing a punch.

Jul 10, 2023 12:28 IST

Jawan Prevue LIVE Updates: Deepika Padukone beats up SRK

The Jawan prevue confirmed that Deepika Padukone will be a part of the film. The actress has a special appearance and in the prevue, she is seen beating SRK up.

Jul 10, 2023 12:24 IST

Jawan Prevue LIVE Updates: Nayanthara's first look out

The Jawan prevue finally revealed the first look of Nayanthara. The Atlee-SRK film marks her first Bollywood project.

Jul 10, 2023 12:23 IST

Jawan Prevue LIVE Updates: Shah Rukh Khan Turns Hostage in Atlee Film

The Jawan Prevue finally dropped today and it promises a massy experience. Shah Rukh Khan doubles up as a hero and villain in the film. Watch the prevue below:

While one of them plays the role of a police officer, the other seems to be playing a villain out for vengeance. The prevue revealed that Shah Rukh will be joined by a team of women, comprising Priya Mani, Parvathy Thiruvothu and more, as he goes rogue.

It has also been revealed that Shah Rukh will sport several looks in the film. From a masked look to a bald look, Shah Rukh is pulling off each look with ease.

The prevue has generated massive buzz online. Many fans are surprised that Jawan revealed several details about the film, considering that there are still two months for the film’s release. However, they are glad that Atlee treated them to an impressive prevue.

Sharing the prevue on Twitter, Shah Rukh wrote, “Main kaun hoon, kaun nahin, jaanne ke liye, READY AH? #JawanPrevue Out Now! #Jawan releasing worldwide on 7th September 2023, in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu.” He also shared the prevue of the Tamil and Telugu dubbed versions.

Jawan marks Shah Rukh’s second big release this year. The actor delivered a blockbuster earlier this year with Pathaan. Starring in the titular role, the YRF film marked his comeback on the big screen after four long years. The film went on to become a blockbuster.

