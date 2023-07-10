Jawan Prevue: SRK Is Hero and Villain In Atlee Film; Deepika Padukone, Nayanthara Make Jaws Drop

Jawan Prevue: The wait is finally over! Shah Rukh Khan dropped a new look at his highly-anticipated film Jawan. The September release sees the superstar headline the project while ace Tamil director Atlee helms the project. Besides SRK, Jawan also stars Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, and Sanya Malhotra. Earlier, it was also reported that Deepika Padukone is also likely to make a special appearance in the movie. The previously released teaser featured Shah Rukh in bandages. The new Jawan video offers more.

Watch the Jawan Prevue below:

Last week, it was reported that Shah Rukh has a double role in the film. According to Times Now Digital King Khan will play the role of a fighter (father) and a jailer (son) in the movie. It was also said that SRK will also be sporting six different looks. The entertainment portal also claimed that Shah Rukh Khan’s jailer character in Jawan will be named Azad.

Jawan was previously slated to release in June. However, the makers decided to push the release to September. Explaining the reason behind the shift in release date, Shah Rukh said on Twitter, “Everybody was working without a break and pushing themselves…so a bit relieved that all can do their job with more ease now."