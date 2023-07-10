Trends :OMG 2 TeaserJawan PrevueOppenheimerBarun SobtiKartik Aaryan
Home » Movies » Jawan Prevue: Shah Rukh Khan Sports a Masked Look, Is It a Nod to Vikram's Anniyan aka Aparichit?

Shah Rukh Khan in Jawan and Vikram in Anniyan.
Curated By: Dishya Sharma

News18.com

Last Updated: July 10, 2023, 11:59 IST

Mumbai, India

Shah Rukh Khan's masked look in Jawan prevue reminds fans of Chiyaan Vikram's Anniyan aka Aparichit.

Jawan Prevue: Jawan prevue dropped on Monday and it features Shah Rukh Khan in a never-before-seen avatar. While SRK was seen covered in bandages and sporting a bald look, his masked look has caught everyone’s attention. In the first half of the prevue, Shah Rukh was seen sporting a white mask-like look. Although the look has generated curiousity, many also couldn’t help but recall Vikram’s iconic film Anniyan/Aparichit.

Fans would remember that in the film, Vikram plays a man with multiple personalities. One of which is Anniyan, a man with half a mask. Both the looks feature similar white masks. To top it off, in one of the scenes of the prevue, Shah Rukh is seen sporting a massive ring, much like how Anniyan did in the film.

Given the similarities in the style of masks, a few social media users took to Reddit and Twitter to confessed that SRK’s look reminded them of the Tamil film. “This looks like the Anniyan mask," a user on Reddit said.

Interestingly, Atlee was an assistant director of Shankar, the filmmaker who made Anniyan. Owing to the connection, a few fans feel that the look is a nod to Shankar. “To everyone saying the mask is copied from anniyan, the director Atlee is a former AD of Director SHANKAR, and this is a easter egg of sorts from him," a Reddit user wrote. “I guess it is one of the masks srk will use and dispose and a nod to Anniyan," added another.

What do you think? Let us know by tweeting to us at @News18Showsha.

Jawan is slated to release on September 7. Besides Shah Rukh Khan, the film also stars Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Sanya Malhotra and Deepika Padukone.

first published: July 10, 2023, 11:56 IST
last updated: July 10, 2023, 11:59 IST
