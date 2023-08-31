'Before You Touch My Son, Deal With His Father,' SRK Sends Out A Message In Jawan Trailer

Shah Rukh Khan released the Jawan trailer on Thursday morning and it featured some whistle worthy moments. While fans are excited to see SRK in an action avatar, they noticed a powerful statement made by their beloved star in the trailer which they believed was “a meta moment". In the trailer, Shah Rukh gives a warning to the villain Kalee, played by Vijay Sethupathi, as the duo gears up for an epic face-off. SRK tells him, “Bete ko hath lagaane se pehle baap se baat kar (Before you touch my son, deal with his father.)"

Although SRK addressed the dialogue to Vijay’s character, many fans associated it with the megastar’s love for his son Aryan Khan.