Shah Rukh Khan's Son Aryan Khan Was The First Person To Watch Jawan Trailer, Called It 'Most Massy'

The much-awaited trailer of Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan dropped on Thursday and took the internet by storm. The action-packed trailer gives glimpses of King Khan’s many avatars from the Atlee directorial film. While the trailer was digitally released on Thursday afternoon, it will feature on the Burj Khalifa in Dubai later today. However, according to a new report, before the trailer was released to the world, Shah Rukh’s son Aryan Khan was the first one to watch it.

As reported by India Today, Aryan Khan was the first person to watch the Jawan trailer. Not just this, he also gave dad Shah Rukh Khan his honest feedback and called the trailer ‘massy’. “Aryan and SRK discuss movies at home. When Shah Rukh reached out to Aryan to get his feedback, the young boy really enjoyed the trailer of ‘Jawan’. Aryan apparently told his friends that it is his dad’s most massy trailer, action and dialogue-oriented trailer," a source cited by the entertainment portal claimed.