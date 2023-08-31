Trends :Jawan TrailerNayantharaShah Rukh KhanKaran JoharSunny Deol
Shah Rukh Khan's Son Aryan Khan Was The First Person To Watch Jawan Trailer, Called It 'Most Massy'

Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan will release on September 7. (Image: Instagram)
Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan will release on September 7. (Image: Instagram)

Last Updated: August 31, 2023, 16:35 IST

A report claims that Aryan Khan enjoyed the trailer of Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan and called it his most massy trailer.

The much-awaited trailer of Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan dropped on Thursday and took the internet by storm. The action-packed trailer gives glimpses of King Khan’s many avatars from the Atlee directorial film. While the trailer was digitally released on Thursday afternoon, it will feature on the Burj Khalifa in Dubai later today. However, according to a new report, before the trailer was released to the world, Shah Rukh’s son Aryan Khan was the first one to watch it.

As reported by India Today, Aryan Khan was the first person to watch the Jawan trailer. Not just this, he also gave dad Shah Rukh Khan his honest feedback and called the trailer ‘massy’. “Aryan and SRK discuss movies at home. When Shah Rukh reached out to Aryan to get his feedback, the young boy really enjoyed the trailer of ‘Jawan’. Aryan apparently told his friends that it is his dad’s most massy trailer, action and dialogue-oriented trailer," a source cited by the entertainment portal claimed.

    • After the film’s trailer was released, fans of Shah Rukh Khan took to social media platforms to share a “meta moment" from the trailer. In the trailer, SRK makes a powerful statement saying, “Bete ko hath lagaane se pehle baap se baat kar (Before you touch my son, deal with his father)." Shah Rukh Khan seemingly says this line to Vijay Sethupathi’s character Kalee, the villain of the film. However, fans believe that the dialogue was a reference to the superstar’s close-knit bond with Aryan.

    Jawan will be released worldwide on September 7 this year amid much anticipation. The film is produced by Gauri Khan and presented by Red Chillies Entertainment. It also features big names such as Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi. It will also have a special appearance from Deepika Padukone.

