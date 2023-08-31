Jawan Trailer: Shah Rukh Khan's Name in Atlee Film Has a MASSIVE Connection With Akshay Kumar

Just one week ahead of Jawan’s release, the makers dropped the much-awaited trailer of the Shah Rukh Khan entertainer. It’s no surprise that the trailer became the talk of the town within minutes, as King Khan along with his co-stars Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi give a glimpse of their world of cops and gangsters.

The Jawan trailer also gives fans a glimpse at Shah Rukh’s various looks in the movie. It was earlier also reported that Shah Rukh has a double role in the film, where he would be sporting six different looks. It was claimed that the father version of Shah Rukh will be identified as Vikram while the son version is named Azaad. Looks like the rumours were actually true.

A screen grab from the trailer indeed gave away Shah Rukh’s name in the film for one of his characters. The batch on Shah Rukh Khan’s uniform read Vikram Rathore. One can also make a connection with his character with that of Akshay Kumar from Rowdy Rathore. Akshay who played the role of an IPS Officer in the film was also named Vikram Rathore.

Advertisement

While the trailer was digitally released on Thursday morning, fans will get to see the Jawan trailer played on the Burj Khalifa on Thursday evening. Shah Rukh has flown to Dubai for the same.