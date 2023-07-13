Jawan: Vignesh Shivan Reveals a Massive Spoiler From Shah Rukh Khan-Nayanthara Film?

Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming pan-India film Jawan is roaring across the country even before it has been let out of its cage. The action-packed prevue that was released this week has truly amped the excitement among fans as they’ve been trying their best to come up with their own theories pertaining to the plot of the film. Amid all this, Vignesh Shivan, director husband to Nayanthara, one of the female leads of the film hinted at a major plot point when he was giving a shoutout to his wife.

Taking to his Instagram stories and sharing the prevue of Jawan, Santosh cheered for Nayanthara. He wrote,"How can you not be proud of @atlee47 when he comes up with a banger with his Bollywood debut! Looks international! So much efforts, patience and hard work! A big hug, hatss off! Congrats to #Nayanthara lookin (hot face emoji) dream debut with the King @iamsrk for my Thangam & my king @anirudhofficial killin it sooo well here! Kudos to @actorvijaysethupathi sir (red heart emoji) @redchillies.color @livingstonruben #VishnuDop @kunalrajan."

Advertisement

King Khan was quick to respond to this adulation as he wrote on Twitter,"VigneshShivN thank u for all the love. #Nayanthara is awesome…but oh who am I telling this…you toh already know!!! But Hubby, beware, she has now learnt some major kicks & punches!!"

Vignesh Shivan replied, “soooo kind of you sir ❤️ Yes sir being very careful but I also heard there is some good romance between the both of you in the movie , that she has learnt from the king of romance , so already cherishing that with the happiness of such a dream Debut with YOU #SRK the #KingofHearts #Badshaah ☺️❤️ #Jawan @Atlee_dir gonna be a massive global #Blockbuster ❤️."