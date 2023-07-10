Jawan: Vignesh Shivan Congratulates Wife Nayanthara: Calls It Her 'Dream Debut' With Shah Rukh Khan'

The wait is finally over! Shah Rukh Khan dropped a new look at his highly-anticipated film Jawan. The September release sees the superstar headline the project while ace Tamil director Atlee helms the project. Besides SRK, Jawan also stars Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, and Sanya Malhotra. Earlier, it was also reported that Deepika Padukone is also likely to make a special appearance in the movie. The previously released teaser featured Shah Rukh in bandages. The new Jawan video offers more.

Now, director has taken to Instagram to send his best wishes to the whole team including wife Nayanthara. The couple got married in June 2022. Taking to his Instagram Stories, he wrote, “How can you not be proud of @atlee47 when he comes up with a banger for his Bollywood debut? Looks international! So much efforts, patience and hard work! Hatss off! Congrats to #Nayanthara looking dream debut with the King @iamsrk for my Thangam and my king @anirudhoffical killin it sooo well here! Kudos to @actorvijaysethupathi sir (sic)."

Last week, it was reported that Shah Rukh has a double role in the film. According to Times Now Digital King Khan will play the role of a fighter (father) and a jailer (son) in the movie. It was also said that SRK will also be sporting six different looks. The entertainment portal also claimed that Shah Rukh Khan’s jailer character in Jawan will be named Azad.

Jawan was previously slated to release in June. However, the makers decided to push the release to September. Explaining the reason behind the shift in release date, Shah Rukh said on Twitter, “Everybody was working without a break and pushing themselves…so a bit relieved that all can do their job with more ease now."