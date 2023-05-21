Jaya Bachchan Angrily PUSHES Away Aishwarya Rai's Mom's Hand In Viral Video? Here's The Truth

A video has reached the lanes of Reddit claiming that Jaya Bachchan was rude to Aishwarya Rai’s mother. The video dates back to 2014, when Deepika Padukone and Rajinikanth’s film Kochadaiiyaan was hosting the trailer launch in Mumbai and the Bachchan family members — Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai along with her mother — made their way to the special occasion. In the video, it appears as though Jaya pulled away Aishwarya’s mother Vrinda Rai’s hand angrily. However, there is more to the video than what is doing the rounds.

In the clip shared on the social media platform, Jaya was seen making her way to join Aishwarya’s mother Vrinda Rai to pose for the paparazzi. Seemingly irritated, Jaya found a place beside Vrinda. When Aishwarya’s mother held her hand out to pose, Jaya pulled Vrinda’s hand away and stood next to her.

While the video seems like Jaya was being rude, the original video on YouTube that Jaya held on to Vrinda’s hand for a bit before the latter pulled it away. The video shared on Reddit:

Many Reddit users also pointed out that the video was edited to show Jaya in the bad light. “I saw the full video again and it is wrongly picturised here. You can go through it again she is holding her hands not pulling it away," a user wrote. “This is an edited video. Please Pin a comment saying it’s edited. This is a wrongly edited video to show Jaya in a negative manner. Watched the full video. When she came to Join them for photos, Aishwarya’s mom was giving a lovely gesture by extending her hand & Jaya later caught her hand for couple of seconds before posing for the photos. Shameful that you guys are posting such edited videos blaming without knowing the actual facts."

“Please see the whole video. Jaya didn’t even stand between aish and amitabh. When Aish’s mom asked her to stand besides Aish, Jaya respectfully took her hand, hold for a while suggesting she is ok where she is, then Aish’s mom removed her hand herself," a third added.

The original video:

Meanwhile, Aishwarya is making the headlines for her Cannes 2023 appearance. Limiting her red carpet appearance to one this year, Aishwarya made everyone talk with her outfit. She returned from Cannes on Friday night. She was joined by her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan.