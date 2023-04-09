Jaya Bachchan Birthday: Times Veteran Actress Got Angry at Paparazzi | WATCH

HAPPY BIRTHDAY JAYA BACHCHAN: With her impeccable finesse, Jaya Bachchan has given the Indian film industry some brilliant cinema. However, in her career spanning around six decades, the actress-turned-politician hasn’t been able to build a tolerance for cameras and paparazzi.

The veteran actress has acquired an unwanted reputation for getting very furious at the drop of a hat, whenever she sees a camera. In addition, even the paps have forgotten the count of how many occasions, she has been caught snapping at the media personnel for clicking her.

Therefore, on the occasion of her 75th birthday, let’s take a look at the times Jaya Bachchan got angry at the paparazzi:

How can we not begin with one of the most dramatic incidents of Jaya Bachchan chasing away the paps, stationed outside her bungalow Pratiksha, in Mumbai’s Juhu? It all began after megastar Amitabh Bachchan and his family performed Lakshmi Puja on the occasion of Diwali last year.

And several shutterbugs were stationed outside their premises in the hope to capture glimpses of the Bachchan family on their cameras. However, before this could happen, Jaya Bachchan rushed out of her main gate and lashed at the paps. The veteran star got so agitated that she even called those paps “intruders" and chased them away while asking to switch off their cameras.

While the veteran actress getting angry with paparazzi is nothing new, it’s not often that you find her making shocking statements. But it happened earlier this year when Jaya Bachchan was spotted at the airport with her husband Amitabh Bachchan and she ended up making a shocking comment against the paps in anger.

It all began with Jaya requesting the media, “Please don’t take my pictures." When the man failed to switch his camera off, she angrily questioned him, “You don’t understand English?" But eventually, she blasted him by saying, “Aise logo ko naukri se nikal dena chahiye (You must fire such people from their jobs)," and walked off.

Last year in October, Jaya Bachchan attended the Lakme Fashion Week along with her granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda. When she arrived at the venue and shutterbugs started clicking her pictures, she ended up saying that she “hope" that he “falls."

It happened right after one of the paparazzi tumbled while walking ahead of them. And witnessing the same, Jaya Bachchan said, “serves you well." The Sholay actress went on to add, “I hope you double and fall." Towards the end of the video, she was even heard questioning the paps that which newspaper they represent. Listening to this Navya smiled and tried to calm her down.

Last year, after attending her daughter Shweta Bachchan’s birthday bash, Jaya Bachchan seemed irritated with the paps, who continuously clicked her as she was exiting the venue. While sitting inside her car Jaya Bachchan was seen angrily gesturing to the shutterbugs that what do they want.

Well, Jaya Bachchan’s anger isn’t limited to just paparazzi going clickety-click, but her rage even showered upon some of the fans. Last year in October, when Jaya Bachchan visited the Kali Bari temple in Bhopal along with her son and actor Abhishek Bachchan, she was spotted schooling the fans for wanting to get a picture. As innumerable people gathered around them wanting a photograph clicked, Jaya Bachchan lost her calm and ended up saying, “Aap logon toh chod dijiye na? Sharam nahin aati aap logon ko?"

Jaya Bachchan’s bitter relationship with the paparazzi goes way back to 2013. When Jaya Bachchan was accompanied by her daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai Bachchan to attend an event. And in a bid to get their pictures, some paps called the Devdas actress by her first name. Then what? It dropped on Jaya Bachchan’s ears, who ended up lashing out at them and even asked if Aishwarya is their friend to address her so.

