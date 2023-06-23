Jaya Bachchan Exuded 'Motherly Energy' On The Sets Of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani

The teaser for Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani has taken the internet by storm. One of the major highlights of the film was the legendary Jaya Bachchan’s comeback to the silver screen. Having previously collaborated with Karan Johar on the blockbuster film Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Jaya Bachchan’s return to the silver screen in a Karan Johar directorial has heightened expectations.

Jaya Bachchan’s stature definitely adds more to the character and the film. Even the off-screen scenario makes no difference, as the presence of a legendary actor does motivate the filmmaker and the young cast members. Reports from the film set reveal that Jaya Ji shared a warm and friendly relationship with everyone involved in the production. Contrary to her perception, she ensured that not only the actors but also the technicians and assistant directors felt comfortable and welcomed on set. Despite her esteemed stature in the industry, Jaya Bachchan remembered and addressed team members by their first names, fostering a supportive and inclusive working environment.

In the teaser, Karan promises a drama-packed movie. While he brings back the chiffon sarees and dancing in the Swiss Alps with the film, we also see Ranveer and Alia in the middle of a lot of drama. Karan manages to keep everything under the wraps, generating the right amount of curiousity. Watch the teaser below:

Advertisement

The official synopsis of the teaser on YouTube reads: “Karan Johar, in his 25th anniversary year - invites you to a world which magnifies the power of love, embraces the complexities of relationships, and celebrates the beauty of both perfect and imperfect families. A new era of love dawns upon us all as #RockyAurRaniKiiPremKahaani begins now."

Not only does Karan bring back Alia and Ranveer on the big screen, he also reunites Dharmendra and Jaya Bachchan after several years. The actors were previously seen in movies such as Guddi and Chupke Chupke. Rocky Aur Rani also marks Jaya’s first movie since her cameo in Kareena Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor’s Ki & Ka.